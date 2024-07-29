Still no way to stop Grok's AI training on your X posts on the mobile app

Settings and privacy

Privacy and safety

Grok



While it's an unnerving story, one can find solace in the fact that X is not the only one that engages in such practices. When you come to think of it, we've been steadily on the internet for decades now – can you imagine how much personal data we've generated for corporations to play with and analyze?



As that mustached historical figure said: "A single personal data exploitation is a tragedy, a million personal data exploitations are a statistic". Follow me for more Monday comforting thoughts!