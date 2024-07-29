Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Still no way to stop Grok's AI training on your X posts on the mobile app

By
0comments
Still no way to stop Grok's AI training on your X posts on the mobile app
It seems that Grok – the AI chatbot by Elon Musk's social media X – is not making headlines as often as, say, ChatGPT, or Google's Gemini; when it finally did over the weekend, things took a turn for the worse.

X users were slightly enraged because X is training its AI chatbot, Grok, on their posts by default, meaning users are automatically included unless they opt out. So, if you're an X user and haven't explicitly opted out, your posts are already being used to train Grok. Congratulations!

Recently, users discovered the opt-out option in X's privacy settings, sparking outrage over the automatic use of their data.

Nobody knows precisely when Grok began using X users' data. Earlier today, X's Safety account tweeted that all X users have the ability "to control whether their public posts can be used to train Grok".

Currently, you can't disable this feature in the mobile version of X, so if you want to deprive Grok of your posts, you'll have to do it via the desktop or mobile web X page.

To do it, you have to get in your Settings and privacy menu, then tap Privacy and safety and find the Grok option to opt out.

X’s privacy settings states:

To continuously improve your experience, we may utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs, and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes. This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes.

While it's an unnerving story, one can find solace in the fact that X is not the only one that engages in such practices. When you come to think of it, we've been steadily on the internet for decades now – can you imagine how much personal data we've generated for corporations to play with and analyze?

As that mustached historical figure said: "A single personal data exploitation is a tragedy, a million personal data exploitations are a statistic". Follow me for more Monday comforting thoughts!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless