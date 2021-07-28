Green bubble shaming: Milwaukee Bucks punished over a player with Android phone

Green bubble shaming: Milwaukee Bucks punished over a player with Android phone9
Sometimes it goes above, like in the last quarter of the year when Apple's annual iPhone edition forces and upgrade spree but it's a fact that most Americans carry an iPhone as a daily driver.
The iMessage chat system is perhaps the brightest shining case in point, as not only is it exclusive to iPhones, but if you talk with a user on an Android phone, their message appears in a green bubble that prompts their conversation is with "the other side."
Not because he has something against the stellar handsets that come with Google's mobile OS, but rather because having an Android in a sea of other player's iPhones is for him a sign you are not a team player. Wait, what?
That's right, the current Dallas Mavericks coach was training Milwaukee Bucks many moons ago, and when he found out that the ex-Bucks center Thon Maker crashed the group chat with his Android phone, he punished the entire team.
Yep, that's what an excerpt from Mirin Fader's upcoming book "Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP" says:
At one point center Thon Maker didn't have an iPhone, messing up the team's blue-bubble iPhone group chat. Kidd was upset about it and made the team run because Kidd felt that Maker not getting an iPhone was an example of the team not being united.