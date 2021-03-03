T-Mobile drops price of Pixel 4a 5G to $349.99; new line not required
If you love Android, enjoy 5G download data speeds, and saving money, T-Mobile has a great deal for you. First, let's discuss the handset that garnered a 9.1 rating out of 10 in our review. The Google Pixel 4a 5G is packed with plain ol' Android 11 and will be among the very first Android handsets to receive updates when disseminated by Google. Keep in mind that this is not a flagship phone. As a result, under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device sports a plastic build and does not offer protection from water. What it does have is a Gorilla Glass 3 protected 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. A standard 60Hz refresh rate is part of the package.
Even if you're not a T-Mobile customer, you can still take advantage of this week's earlier price cut via another carrier or retailer. At $349.99 or even $449.99, buyers are getting quite a deal on a 5G enabled phone. The Pixel 4a 5G comes equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage (UFS 2.1). On back is a dual camera setup featuring a 12.2MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. In front is a dual-camera setup for selfies with an 8MP camera and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth sensor. A 3800mAh battery keeps the lights on.
The Pixel 4a 5G is available in Just Black and Clearly White and you can find the phone by clicking on this link to T-Mobile's website.