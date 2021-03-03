Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile Android Deals Google 5G

T-Mobile drops price of Pixel 4a 5G to $349.99; new line not required

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 03, 2021, 7:30 PM
T-Mobile drops price of Pixel 4a 5G to $349.99; new line not required
If you love Android, enjoy 5G download data speeds, and saving money, T-Mobile has a great deal for you. First, let's discuss the handset that garnered a 9.1 rating out of 10 in our review. The Google Pixel 4a 5G is packed with plain ol' Android 11 and will be among the very first Android handsets to receive updates when disseminated by Google. Keep in mind that this is not a flagship phone. As a result, under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device sports a plastic build and does not offer protection from water. What it does have is a Gorilla Glass 3 protected 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. A standard 60Hz refresh rate is part of the package.

The Pixel 4a 5G received a price cut to $449.99 at the beginning of the week. And now T-Mobile is dropping the price even more. You can purchase the phone from the nation's second largest carrier for only $349.99. Not only is this price available to all T-Mobile subscribers, the deal does not require T-Mobile subscribers to add an additional line. And even T-Mobile's pre-paid subscribers are allowed to get into the action. However, the main thing to remember is that you do need to be a T-Mobile subscriber to buy the handset for $349.99.


Even if you're not a T-Mobile customer, you can still take advantage of this week's earlier price cut via another carrier or retailer. At $349.99 or even $449.99, buyers are getting quite a deal on a 5G enabled phone. The Pixel 4a 5G comes equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage (UFS 2.1). On back is a dual camera setup featuring a 12.2MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. In front is a dual-camera setup for selfies with an 8MP camera and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth sensor. A 3800mAh battery keeps the lights on.

The Pixel 4a 5G is available in Just Black and Clearly White and you can find the phone by clicking on this link to T-Mobile's website.

Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
Deal Special Amazon 10%off $449 Special B&HPhoto 30%off $350 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
Lenovo's best Android tablet leaves Apple's iPad Air in the dust with hot new deal
Popular stories
Expires in - 5h 22minHuge sale crashes the prices of many new and refurbished Amazon Echo and Kindle devices
Popular stories
Expires in - 5h 22minA bunch of old but great Google Pixel phones are on sale at ultra-low prices today
Popular stories
Motorola slashes $200 off the RAZR 5G, $250 off the One 5G
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW can be yours for just $400 (1-year warranty included)
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 4a 5G mid-ranger scores record high discount in unlocked variant

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless