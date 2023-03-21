Grab the amazing Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for half their price at Amazon UK
Are you in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds? If you are and are living in the UK, then you will probably be happy to learn that you can now get the amazing Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for half their price at Amazon UK.
That's right, Amazon UK is currently offering the Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount. This means you will save £70 if you get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live through this deal.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are stylish and comfortable. They are also powered by AKG's sound technology, which means these earbuds also offer a great sound experience. Oh, and in addition to their stylish design and sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Live also feature Active Noise Cancellation for the times you want to "block out the noise and pump up the music."
The Galaxy Buds Live also have great battery life. With the case, these bad boys can last up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby on. The battery life goes up to 29 hours — again, with the case — if you don't use ANC and Bixby. On a single charge, the earbuds last up to 6 hours with ANC and Bixby on and up to 8 hours with ANC and Bixby off. You can also charge the case of the earbuds wirelessly.
In case you are wondering whether you will be able to workout with the Galaxy Buds Live, you will be happy to know that the earbuds have an IPX2 rating, which means they should be fine if you get a little sweaty while working out at the gym but probably won't be able to survive anything more extreme.
