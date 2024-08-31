Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google's Gemini may soon be your next Android Auto co-pilot

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
photo of Android Auto interface navigating to Big Sur
It appears that Google's advanced AI assistant, Gemini, may soon be making its way to Android Auto, bringing AI-powered capabilities right into your car. While Google Assistant has been a helpful companion for drivers, Gemini promises to take things a step further. This revelation comes from an APK teardown, which means hints have been discovered hidden within the code of the Android Auto app that suggest Gemini integration is on the horizon.

One of the biggest clues is the appearance of the "sparkle" icon within the app's code. This icon has become a visual cue associated with AI features, and Google specifically uses it for Gemini. Its inclusion in Android Auto strongly indicates that some form of Gemini functionality is in the works. The icon itself is currently monochrome, but the code also contains references to color gradient details, suggesting the final version could be more visually vibrant.

Further digging into the code reveals references to "kitt," which appears to be the internal codename for the Gemini integration within Android Auto. Those of you familiar with the 1980s TV series "Knight Rider" will immediately recognize the reference. There are strings of code related to "kitt" that point to the possibility of conversational AI capabilities, including a line that reads "Start conversation."

Official image of Gemini Live interface running on a smartphone
Gemini Live | Image credit — Google

Another interesting find is the mention of "GeminiLiveAssistantAction," which hints at the integration of Gemini Live, a feature currently only available to subscribers of Google One's premium AI tier. This suggests that Android Auto users with the right subscription could potentially enjoy Gemini Live's enhanced AI capabilities in their cars.

The fact that "GeminiLiveAssistantAction" appears in multiple places within the code strengthens the case for its intentional inclusion, making it highly likely that Google is actively working on bringing Gemini Live to Android Auto.

While this is all based on code analysis and not an official announcement, the signs are promising. If Gemini Live does indeed arrive on Android Auto, it could revolutionize the in-car experience. Imagine having an AI assistant that can handle complex queries, provide personalized recommendations, and even engage in natural conversations, all while you keep your eyes on the road.

Recommended Stories
For now, we'll have to wait for an official announcement from Google, but it seems that the future of Android Auto is looking very bright indeed. With Gemini at the helm, driving could become a lot more interactive and informative.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation

Latest News

Pixel Watch 3 arrives early for lucky Europe buyer who shares his unboxing photos (Gallery)
Pixel Watch 3 arrives early for lucky Europe buyer who shares his unboxing photos (Gallery)
Remember those fake Nothing Phone (2a) leaks? Those were spread by Nothing itself
Remember those fake Nothing Phone (2a) leaks? Those were spread by Nothing itself
At superb 39% discount, the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S becomes the GPS smartwatch of your dreams
At superb 39% discount, the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S becomes the GPS smartwatch of your dreams
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may indeed have S Pen support
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may indeed have S Pen support
I tried the most underrated iPhone 16 AI feature on my iPhone 15 Pro (versus Pixel and Galaxy)
I tried the most underrated iPhone 16 AI feature on my iPhone 15 Pro (versus Pixel and Galaxy)
Google app for Android gets cleaner look with carousel redesign
Google app for Android gets cleaner look with carousel redesign
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless