Google's Gemini may soon be your next Android Auto co-pilot
It appears that Google's advanced AI assistant, Gemini, may soon be making its way to Android Auto, bringing AI-powered capabilities right into your car. While Google Assistant has been a helpful companion for drivers, Gemini promises to take things a step further. This revelation comes from an APK teardown, which means hints have been discovered hidden within the code of the Android Auto app that suggest Gemini integration is on the horizon.
While this is all based on code analysis and not an official announcement, the signs are promising. If Gemini Live does indeed arrive on Android Auto, it could revolutionize the in-car experience. Imagine having an AI assistant that can handle complex queries, provide personalized recommendations, and even engage in natural conversations, all while you keep your eyes on the road.
For now, we'll have to wait for an official announcement from Google, but it seems that the future of Android Auto is looking very bright indeed. With Gemini at the helm, driving could become a lot more interactive and informative.
One of the biggest clues is the appearance of the "sparkle" icon within the app's code. This icon has become a visual cue associated with AI features, and Google specifically uses it for Gemini. Its inclusion in Android Auto strongly indicates that some form of Gemini functionality is in the works. The icon itself is currently monochrome, but the code also contains references to color gradient details, suggesting the final version could be more visually vibrant.
Further digging into the code reveals references to "kitt," which appears to be the internal codename for the Gemini integration within Android Auto. Those of you familiar with the 1980s TV series "Knight Rider" will immediately recognize the reference. There are strings of code related to "kitt" that point to the possibility of conversational AI capabilities, including a line that reads "Start conversation."
Gemini Live | Image credit — Google
Another interesting find is the mention of "GeminiLiveAssistantAction," which hints at the integration of Gemini Live, a feature currently only available to subscribers of Google One's premium AI tier. This suggests that Android Auto users with the right subscription could potentially enjoy Gemini Live's enhanced AI capabilities in their cars.
The fact that "GeminiLiveAssistantAction" appears in multiple places within the code strengthens the case for its intentional inclusion, making it highly likely that Google is actively working on bringing Gemini Live to Android Auto.
While this is all based on code analysis and not an official announcement, the signs are promising. If Gemini Live does indeed arrive on Android Auto, it could revolutionize the in-car experience. Imagine having an AI assistant that can handle complex queries, provide personalized recommendations, and even engage in natural conversations, all while you keep your eyes on the road.
