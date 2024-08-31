Google's Gemini may soon be your next Android Auto co-pilot

Further digging into the code reveals references to "kitt," which appears to be the internal codename for the Gemini integration within Android Auto. Those of you familiar with the 1980s TV series "Knight Rider" will immediately recognize the reference. There are strings of code related to "kitt" that point to the possibility of conversational AI capabilities, including a line that reads "Start conversation."

Another interesting find is the mention of "GeminiLiveAssistantAction," which hints at the integration of Gemini Live, a feature currently only available to subscribers of Google One's premium AI tier. This suggests that Android Auto users with the right subscription could potentially enjoy Gemini Live's enhanced AI capabilities in their cars.The fact that "GeminiLiveAssistantAction" appears in multiple places within the code strengthens the case for its intentional inclusion, making it highly likely that Google is actively working on bringing Gemini Live to Android Auto.While this is all based on code analysis and not an official announcement, the signs are promising. If Gemini Live does indeed arrive on Android Auto, it could revolutionize the in-car experience. Imagine having an AI assistant that can handle complex queries, provide personalized recommendations, and even engage in natural conversations, all while you keep your eyes on the road.For now, we'll have to wait for an official announcement from Google, but it seems that the future of Android Auto is looking very bright indeed. With Gemini at the helm, driving could become a lot more interactive and informative.