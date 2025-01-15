Google's Gemini app partners with Associated Press for real-time news delivery



This partnership builds upon a longstanding relationship between Google and the AP, who have worked together to ensure accurate and up-to-date information in Google Search. Expanding on this foundation, the AP's trusted news reporting will now be available within the Gemini app.









Kristin Heitmann, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at the AP, acknowledged the partnership, emphasizing Google's recognition of the AP's commitment to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news reporting. This collaboration signifies a commitment from both organizations to provide users with reliable and informative news content.



Google emphasizes that this partnership with the AP is just one example of their ongoing commitment to supporting news organizations. According to Google, they have been collaborating with news outlets worldwide for over two decades, providing tools and resources to help them grow their audience and revenue. These efforts encompass collaborations with Google Search, YouTube, and the Gemini app, along with advertising products and tools that give publishers greater control.





Google sees AI as a transformative technology with the potential to revolutionize the news industry. The company is actively exploring the benefits of AI in journalism through various initiatives like Pinpoint and the JournalismAI Innovation Challenge. Google highlights the JournalismAI Innovation Challenge as an example of their commitment, currently supporting 35 projects across 22 countries, all aimed at using AI to strengthen local journalism.





As a tech enthusiast, I'm excited about the potential of this partnership. The integration of real-time news into the Gemini app could significantly enhance my ability to stay informed on the go. I value having access to up-to-date information, and this collaboration seems to be a positive development in that direction. It will be interesting to see how this partnership further evolves and shapes the future of news consumption within the Gemini app and beyond. I am curious to see how AI will continue to shape the way we consume news and the role it will play in ensuring accuracy and timeliness.