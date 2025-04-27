Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google's Find My Device network aims to catch up to Apple’s AirTags with one key upcoming feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Google marketing illustration of the Find My Device network and trackers
Google is now officially saying its Find My Device network for Android is significantly faster, claiming it finds lost items four times quicker than when it first launched. This is welcome news for anyone who felt the network was a bit slow out of the gate.

When Google's crowdsourced network first started using nearby Android phones to find Bluetooth trackers, its speed didn't quite match up to Apple's Find My or Samsung's SmartThings Find. Early reports mentioned delays and sometimes inconsistent tracking. But improvements seemed to be happening, and Google has now put a number on it: 4x faster.

What made it faster?

So, what's behind this speed-up? Google said it's down to ongoing improvements behind the scenes, tweaking algorithms and how the system works. A big part was adjusting how often and how long nearby Android devices scan for trackers. Better scanning means faster communication and quicker location updates in the app.

Another factor is down to how users tweak their privacy settings, as the default only helps find items in "high-traffic areas." More users are reportedly switching this to "all areas," which helps the network locate things much more effectively, especially in less busy places. Google prompted users about this setting last year, and it seems to have helped.

This push makes sense given the competition. Apple's Find My network is the big player, using millions of Apple devices and UWB for precise finding with AirTags. Samsung also has a strong system with SmartThings Find and its own UWB-equipped SmartTags. Google's advantage is the massive number of Android devices worldwide, but making the network fast and reliable is key. This speed boost is a good step.



Ultra-Wideband is next

Google also mentioned that details about Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support are coming "very soon." UWB tech lets your phone point you directly towards a lost item when you're close by, showing distance and direction. Currently, only the Moto Tag tracker has UWB for the Android network, but phones like the Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, and 8 Pro already have the chip. Enabling UWB would bring that super-precise finding feature, similar to AirTags. Hopefully, we hear more about this at Google I/O.

I find that this 4x speed increase is a solid improvement for the Find My Device network. While real-world performance is always the ultimate test, it shows Google is serious about making its network competitive. Adding UWB support would be another major step, potentially making Android trackers a much more compelling option for finding those misplaced keys or bags.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

This could be 2025's hottest smartphone rivalry
This could be 2025's hottest smartphone rivalry
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile believes customers are on board with price increase
T-Mobile believes customers are on board with price increase
Samsung wants its own browser to one-up Chrome on its phones with this visual overhaul
Samsung wants its own browser to one-up Chrome on its phones with this visual overhaul
T-Mobile to Verizon: users share pros and cons of ditching the “un-carrier”
T-Mobile to Verizon: users share pros and cons of ditching the “un-carrier”
Samsung’s next Exynos chip will be made using Meta’s AI
Samsung’s next Exynos chip will be made using Meta’s AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless