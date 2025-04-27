Google's Find My Device network aims to catch up to Apple’s AirTags with one key upcoming feature
Up Next:
Google is now officially saying its Find My Device network for Android is significantly faster, claiming it finds lost items four times quicker than when it first launched. This is welcome news for anyone who felt the network was a bit slow out of the gate.
When Google's crowdsourced network first started using nearby Android phones to find Bluetooth trackers, its speed didn't quite match up to Apple's Find My or Samsung's SmartThings Find. Early reports mentioned delays and sometimes inconsistent tracking. But improvements seemed to be happening, and Google has now put a number on it: 4x faster.
This push makes sense given the competition. Apple's Find My network is the big player, using millions of Apple devices and UWB for precise finding with AirTags. Samsung also has a strong system with SmartThings Find and its own UWB-equipped SmartTags. Google's advantage is the massive number of Android devices worldwide, but making the network fast and reliable is key. This speed boost is a good step.
When Google's crowdsourced network first started using nearby Android phones to find Bluetooth trackers, its speed didn't quite match up to Apple's Find My or Samsung's SmartThings Find. Early reports mentioned delays and sometimes inconsistent tracking. But improvements seemed to be happening, and Google has now put a number on it: 4x faster.
What made it faster?So, what's behind this speed-up? Google said it's down to ongoing improvements behind the scenes, tweaking algorithms and how the system works. A big part was adjusting how often and how long nearby Android devices scan for trackers. Better scanning means faster communication and quicker location updates in the app.
Another factor is down to how users tweak their privacy settings, as the default only helps find items in "high-traffic areas." More users are reportedly switching this to "all areas," which helps the network locate things much more effectively, especially in less busy places. Google prompted users about this setting last year, and it seems to have helped.
This push makes sense given the competition. Apple's Find My network is the big player, using millions of Apple devices and UWB for precise finding with AirTags. Samsung also has a strong system with SmartThings Find and its own UWB-equipped SmartTags. Google's advantage is the massive number of Android devices worldwide, but making the network fast and reliable is key. This speed boost is a good step.
Pebblebee Clip and Chipolo ONE Point trackers that work with Google's "Find My Device" network. | Image credit — Pebblebee and Chipolo
Ultra-Wideband is nextGoogle also mentioned that details about Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support are coming "very soon." UWB tech lets your phone point you directly towards a lost item when you're close by, showing distance and direction. Currently, only the Moto Tag tracker has UWB for the Android network, but phones like the Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, and 8 Pro already have the chip. Enabling UWB would bring that super-precise finding feature, similar to AirTags. Hopefully, we hear more about this at Google I/O.
I find that this 4x speed increase is a solid improvement for the Find My Device network. While real-world performance is always the ultimate test, it shows Google is serious about making its network competitive. Adding UWB support would be another major step, potentially making Android trackers a much more compelling option for finding those misplaced keys or bags.
Things that are NOT allowed: