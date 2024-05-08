Google's "Find My Device" can locate offline Pixel 8 phones for a few hours after shutting down
Google's Find My Device network officially launched last month, making it easier to find your lost Android devices. The network, which uses the connectivity of other Android devices, is a handy way to track down misplaced phones, headphones, and other gadgets.
One particularly exciting feature of the "Find My Device" network is the ability to find certain Pixel smartphones even when they're powered down or have a dead battery. This feature leverages specialized hardware in the Pixel 8 series, and can continue tracking for several hours after the phone runs out of power.
Right now, only Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can be located when powered off or when the battery is dead. This will remain possible for a few hours after the phone dies, greatly increasing the chances of getting it back. Google says it is working to bring this capability to phones from other manufacturers.
Google's expanded Find My Device network offers much-needed peace of mind for those prone to misplacing their things. This kind of powerful tracking functionality has previously been limited to dedicated tracking devices, so its inclusion in the Android ecosystem is a welcome development. Google is working to make this specialized offline-finding hardware more widespread, and the company plans to collaborate with other device manufacturers and chipmakers to expand the feature beyond Pixel phones.
This information was revealed as part of the official announcement in April. However, thanks to the folks over at 9to5Google, who immediately received a notification upon setting up the "Find My Device" network on a Pixel 8, we have a bit more info on how it actually works.
Credit: 9to5Google
As far as how long you can continue to track it, there is no exact indication on how long "a few hours" mean. I suppose this is dependent on the device as well as other factors, as it depends on Bluetooth and Location being on when the phone shuts down.
Google's expanded Find My Device network offers much-needed peace of mind for those prone to misplacing their things. This kind of powerful tracking functionality has previously been limited to dedicated tracking devices, so its inclusion in the Android ecosystem is a welcome development. Google is working to make this specialized offline-finding hardware more widespread, and the company plans to collaborate with other device manufacturers and chipmakers to expand the feature beyond Pixel phones.
