Google's Discover feed may show you updates on TV shows and movies in the future

Google's Discover feed is customizable so you can get news and updates based on your preferences. You can have four cards at the top of the feed that show you the current air quality and weather, stock prices, and score updates from your favorite sports teams. Soon, you will be getting another card that will provide updates on new and upcoming movies and TV shows.

The info was found in the code of the latest beta update for the Google app (version 15.32.37.28) and activated ahead of time by the folks at Android Authority.

If you enable the TV and Movies option, this will add a new card at the top of the feed, underneath the Search bar. For movies, you'll have the title and runtime, and a small preview of the movie's poster. The card will also show if the movie is playing in theaters or where it is available.


We don't know what the card for TV shows will look like at the moment. Most likely, it will be similar to the movie card with important info at a glance.

So far, this update is not been officially rolled out, and we don't know when it will be. However, I find this feature helpful, especially if you enjoy a lot of movies and TV shows and you don't want to miss out.
Iskra Petrova
