Google's Digital Wellbeing may add Mindful Nudge reminders

The Mindful Nudge reminders are not yet live within the Digital Wellbeing app, but they are expected to be released in a future update. Google has not yet announced a release date for the feature.This feature is similar to Apple's Screen Time features on iOS and ecosystem devices. However, Apple's features include stricter per-app limits. Google's Digital Wellbeing is taking a softer approach with Mindful Nudges, but it has other tools like Screen Time and Focus mode that you could use if you want stricter app limits.I think this is a great idea, and I'm excited to see how it works in practice. I'm a big fan of Digital Wellbeing, and I think this new feature could be a valuable addition. I'm also glad to see that Google is taking a softer approach with this feature. I think it's important to give people the freedom to choose how they use their devices. I'm hopeful that this feature will be successful and that it will help people to be more mindful of their time spent on their phones.