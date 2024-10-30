Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google's Digital Wellbeing may add Mindful Nudge reminders

By
0comments
Apps Google
A hand holding up a Pixel 9 Pro with the front screen displayed
Pixel 9 Pro XL. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for its Digital Wellbeing app that could help users be more mindful of the time they spend on their phones. The feature, called "Mindful Nudge reminders," is designed to provide users with gentle nudges to help them break wasteful binge sessions on certain apps.

Evidence for the upcoming feature was found in an APK teardown of Digital Wellbeing v1.19.688167517.beta. The teardown revealed several strings referencing the new feature, suggesting that it will allow users to enable reminders for specific apps. The number of apps that can be enabled appears to be limited.

Once enabled, users will receive reminders or nudges, showing that they have been browsing the set app for some time. This should help break wasteful binge sessions and snap users back to reality. Users will be able to tap on the reminder for more information or choose to stop showing it for that app.  

A screenshot of the mindful nudge reminder options
Digital Wellbeing's upcoming 'Mindful Nudge' feature. | Image credit — Android Authority
 

The Mindful Nudge reminders are not yet live within the Digital Wellbeing app, but they are expected to be released in a future update. Google has not yet announced a release date for the feature.

This feature is similar to Apple's Screen Time features on iOS and ecosystem devices. However, Apple's features include stricter per-app limits. Google's Digital Wellbeing is taking a softer approach with Mindful Nudges, but it has other tools like Screen Time and Focus mode that you could use if you want stricter app limits.

I think this is a great idea, and I'm excited to see how it works in practice. I'm a big fan of Digital Wellbeing, and I think this new feature could be a valuable addition. I'm also glad to see that Google is taking a softer approach with this feature. I think it's important to give people the freedom to choose how they use their devices. I'm hopeful that this feature will be successful and that it will help people to be more mindful of their time spent on their phones.
Johanna Romero
