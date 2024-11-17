Google's Digital Wellbeing app gets a screen time reminder feature

The Digital Wellbeing app is getting a new Screen Time Reminder feature. This feature is designed to help users spend less time on distracting apps. Instead of blocking users from using the app, it gently reminds them when they've spent too much time on it.













The feature brings up a pill-shaped notification at the top of the screen after you’ve used one of the selected apps for a long time. The notification will show the amount of time you’ve spent on the app, prompting you to close the app and make better use of your time.





You can enable the feature on your phone by navigating to the new Screen time reminders option in the Digital Wellbeing & parental controls settings. Enable the Use reminders option on the following page and select the apps you want to see reminders for to set things up. The feature will then automatically show you a reminder when you spend too much time on one of the selected apps.





Digital Wellbeing app's screen time reminders | Images credit — Android Authority





This new feature is a welcome addition to the Digital Wellbeing app. It can help users become more aware of how much time they are spending on their phones. This can help them make better choices about how they spend their time and which apps are the ones that tend to be the time-wasters. Although Digital Wellbeing apps in general already do this, the fact that this doesn't completely lock you out of using the apps, but instead gently nudges you, it's a different implementation.





I think this new feature is a great idea. I am often on my phone for too long, and I think this feature will help me to be more mindful of my usage. I am also glad that Google is not completely blocking users from using the app. This would be too restrictive and would not be helpful for most people.