Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google's Digital Wellbeing app gets a screen time reminder feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
A Google Pixel 3XL with the Digital Wellbeing app
The Digital Wellbeing app is getting a new Screen Time Reminder feature. This feature is designed to help users spend less time on distracting apps. Instead of blocking users from using the app, it gently reminds them when they've spent too much time on it.

This feature was first spotted in a teardown of the Digital Wellbeing app last month. It has now started showing up for some users. Google has made some changes to the feature since the previous report. It’s now called Screen time reminders instead of Mindful Nudge.

A screenshot from a post written by Mishaal Rahman on Digital Wellbeing
Mishaal Rahman on X

The feature brings up a pill-shaped notification at the top of the screen after you’ve used one of the selected apps for a long time. The notification will show the amount of time you’ve spent on the app, prompting you to close the app and make better use of your time.

You can enable the feature on your phone by navigating to the new Screen time reminders option in the Digital Wellbeing & parental controls settings. Enable the Use reminders option on the following page and select the apps you want to see reminders for to set things up. The feature will then automatically show you a reminder when you spend too much time on one of the selected apps.

Digital Wellbeing app's screen time reminders | Images credit — Android Authority

This new feature is a welcome addition to the Digital Wellbeing app. It can help users become more aware of how much time they are spending on their phones. This can help them make better choices about how they spend their time and which apps are the ones that tend to be the time-wasters. Although Digital Wellbeing apps in general already do this, the fact that this doesn't completely lock you out of using the apps, but instead gently nudges you, it's a different implementation.

I think this new feature is a great idea. I am often on my phone for too long, and I think this feature will help me to be more mindful of my usage. I am also glad that Google is not completely blocking users from using the app. This would be too restrictive and would not be helpful for most people.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless