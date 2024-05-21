Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Google's AI Overviews are about to get a little more sponsored for U.S. users

By
0comments
Google's AI Overviews are about to get a little more sponsored for U.S. users
Google is set to introduce a new layer to its Search AI Overviews by incorporating ads for U.S. users. This move, detailed in a recent Keyword blog post, aims to provide users with relevant product recommendations based on their search queries and the information gathered by Google's AI.

As reported by Android Central, the ads will be displayed in a designated "Sponsored" section within the AI Overviews, ensuring a clear distinction from the organic search results. These ads will only appear if they align with the user's query and the AI-generated information. For instance, a search for "how to remove wrinkles from clothes" might trigger an ad carousel showcasing relevant products.

Source: Google

In the blog post, Google assures advertisers that no additional action is required on their part for these ads to appear, as they will be sourced from existing Search, Performance Max, and Standard Shopping campaigns. The decision to include ads stems from positive feedback received during prior testing of the SGE (Search Generative Experience) feature, where users found the ads above and below the AI-generated overviews to be helpful.

The integration of ads into AI Overviews is the latest step in Google's ongoing efforts to enhance its search capabilities with generative AI. The company initially launched its AI Overviews test in the U.S. in March, aiming to provide concise and informative answers to complex user queries by consolidating information from various web sources.

During the recent I/O 2024 conference, Google unveiled several upcoming generative AI features for Search and AI Overviews. These include the ability to understand complex questions without requiring users to break them down, as well as the option for users to adjust the AI Overviews by simplifying the language or providing more detailed explanations. These features are expected to roll out soon to Search Labs testers in the U.S. who have English set as their language.

While Google has not specified the exact date for the rollout of ads in AI Overviews, the move signifies a significant step in the evolution of search advertising. By seamlessly integrating ads into the AI-generated overviews, Google aims to change the advertising game in this new AI-centric tech landscape.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless