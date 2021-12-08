Notification Center

Google

Google is all about healing in its Year In Search video for 2021

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0

Google released its annual Year In Search video for 2021. This year the theme of the video is healing and captures searches of ‘how to heal’ in different languages and also searches regarding the healing of our planet. After a 2020 that was full of fear and suffering for many, Google is trying to establish this year as the year in which people needed to heal more than anything.

According to Google Trends, searches on climate change have hit a record high number in 2021. Google’s Year In Search video has captured that with the search of ‘how to help our planet.’ Other positive search examples like ‘ways to help your community’ and ‘how to be yourself’ have also captured the attention of Google and are included in the video with appropriate examples.

Of course, not all of what was searched was about positive change and helping others. In the Year In Search video, Google kept things real by including popular searches that are connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the most popular searches were ‘will there be another lockdown’ and ‘where can I get the vaccine’.


The whole ‘healing’ theme chosen by Google is displayed in the video as healing from COVID and other health issues, as well as natural disasters. A ‘how to honor someone’ search was also included as being one of the most popular during the year, which is connected to the deaths of many because of the pandemic. The backtrack for the second half of the video was the hit song 'drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo.

YouTube Rewind videos might be gone after years-long controversy around each year’s project, but it looks like Google is still keen on capturing the year. We can applaud Google for doing it the right way this time.

The Year In Search video is accompanied by an interactive site where you can see all of the top global Google searches month-by-month in nine different categories. Of course, you can also check out Google Trends where you can see data for a specific country or region.

