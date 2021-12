Google is all about healing in its Year In Search video for 2021

YouTube Rewind videos might be gone after years-long controversy around each year’s project, but it looks like Google is still keen on capturing the year. We can applaud Google for doing it the right way this time.The Year In Search video is accompanied by an interactive site where you can see all of the top global Google searches month-by-month in nine different categories. Of course, you can also check out Google Trends where you can see data for a specific country or region.