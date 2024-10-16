See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google working on enhanced control for Gemini image sizes and screen ratios

Google is working on no longer restricting the Gemini-generated images to a square size and you can benefit from generating new sections of an image to fill in a different size field. The new feature is not currently available to the public and hints of it have been discovered by the folks at Android Authority.

Gemini is pretty good at coming up with images based on a prompt. Now, with the upgrade to Imagen 3, Gemini's output is looking better than before. Also, Google seems to be working on a way the app could soon give you more control over the kind of images that are generated based on your prompt.

Up to this point, all images generated by Gemini (be they good or less good-looking ones) have been restricted to a square size. That could be bothersome if the image you need should be in a landscape or portrait size, be it for a header on your website or a post on social media. The only option for a different size that you have right now is to crop the square down.

Android Authority looked through the code of version 15.41.34.29.arm64 beta of the Google app and they were able to take a first look at a new setting that's currently in development. The setting will let you choose between a plethora of common aspect ratio options, including 16:9.


However, generating a new image is not the only advantage of this feature. Reportedly, it will also be able to go back and add a new ratio to an already generated image by creating more background.

Google is currently working on giving users more control over Gemini's generated images. Last week, Google was spotted to be working on new tools to refine the image for Gemini.

As with any such feature currently in development, we don't know when the feature will be live (and if at all), but it seems almost ready to go, so I'd presume this could come soon.

I am really excited about this feature. I use generative AI to help me brainstorm ideas for paintings (as I happen to also be an artist), and sometimes getting a square image is not the best if I'm planning a composition. Getting the option to use other sizes as well can help me better plan the elements and how they might look once I paint them.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
