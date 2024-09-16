Google working on a mobile version of "Take Notes with Gemini" for Google Meet

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Gemini, Google's generative AI chatbot, is getting more and more useful as we speak. Recently, Google started rolling out another Gemini feature for one of its productivity apps, Google Meet. The feature harnesses the power of Gemini AI to "Take Notes with Gemini", basically going beyond your basic speech-to-text transcription.

"Take Notes with Gemini" can summarize the entire conversation in Google Meet and give you a full recap of the meeting with detailed notes. Right now, this feature is available for the web version of Google Meet, and now it seems it is heading to mobile devices.

Android Authority found strings of code in the Gmail app for Android (Version 2024.09.08.673958928) which indicate that the mobile version of Take Notes with Gemini is in the works. Based on the discovered code, it looks like the mobile version of the tool will work just like the web version.


So basically, you can expect it to be able to recap meetings (summarizing the convo and providing a full transcript, which is then added to a shared meeting notes document). It will also be able to integrate with Google Calendar and Drive, so you can easily save and share notes with attendees after the meeting.

Of course, you can also expect real-time tracking, which means that you will be updated on Gemini's note-taking status in real-time with indications like "Gemini is taking notes". For now, the feature is limited to English, and other languages will probably be coming at a later time.

The mobile version of the feature isn't functional yet. At the moment, the desktop version of "Take Notes with Gemini" is available for users with Google Workspace subscriptions who have Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons.

Of course, this feature could be a game-changer for people given how useful it is. So far though, it hasn't been perfect and it could get confused by background noise, accent, and complex discussion, which can lead to errors. But generative AI is constantly improving, so I can see a near future where this feature gets more and more accurate.

We don't know yet when it will be officially released to mobile phones. When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
