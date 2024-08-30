Google Weather app gets handy update for Wear OS

Old versus new Weather app forecast tile UI | Images credit — Android Authority





The new forecast tile was first noticed by users on Telegram and Discord, and it seems to be rolling out widely now. While some speculated it might require the latest Wear OS 5 update, the good news is that it's not tied to any specific Wear OS version. So, whether you're sporting a brand-new smartwatch or rocking an older model, you should be able to enjoy this enhanced forecast tile.However, while the update brings a welcome improvement, it still doesn't include some details like the current UV index. For that information, you'll still need to tap the tile to open the full Google Weather app, where you can see the current and upcoming weather conditions in more detail, along with the UV index, chance of precipitation, and sunrise schedule.Overall, this Google Weather app update is a great addition to the Wear OS experience. It's a testament to Google's ongoing efforts to refine the platform and make it more useful for everyday life. With these small but significant improvements, Wear OS smartwatches continue to become increasingly compelling alternatives to constantly checking your phone.