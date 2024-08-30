Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Google Weather app gets handy update for Wear OS

Google Wear
An illustration of a Wear OS watch with weather information displayed on top
The Google Weather app on Wear OS just got a handy upgrade, making it even easier to stay informed about the weather without reaching for your phone. A fresh new user interface (UI) for the weather forecast tile now displays a quick glimpse of the upcoming weather for the next few hours, right on your smartwatch's home screen.

Previously, the tile only showed the current weather conditions, but this new UI adds a helpful forecast for the next four hours. It's a small but welcome change for anyone who needs to know whether to grab an umbrella before heading out or just wants to keep an eye on those ever-changing weather patterns.

Old versus new Weather app forecast tile UI | Images credit — Android Authority

The new forecast tile was first noticed by users on Telegram and Discord, and it seems to be rolling out widely now. While some speculated it might require the latest Wear OS 5 update, the good news is that it's not tied to any specific Wear OS version. So, whether you're sporting a brand-new smartwatch or rocking an older model, you should be able to enjoy this enhanced forecast tile.

However, while the update brings a welcome improvement, it still doesn't include some details like the current UV index. For that information, you'll still need to tap the tile to open the full Google Weather app, where you can see the current and upcoming weather conditions in more detail, along with the UV index, chance of precipitation, and sunrise schedule.

Overall, this Google Weather app update is a great addition to the Wear OS experience. It's a testament to Google's ongoing efforts to refine the platform and make it more useful for everyday life. With these small but significant improvements, Wear OS smartwatches continue to become increasingly compelling alternatives to constantly checking your phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

