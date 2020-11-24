How Google is forcing you to install the new Google Pay app

Last week, Google Pay announced some changes to the Google Pay app such as a new interface and automatic receipt scanning. And starting next year, users will be unable to send or receive cash unless the new app is employed. A message to that effect can be found at the Google Pay support page at pay.google.com. As Google notes: "Starting in January 2021, you can’t:





Send, receive, claim, request money, withdraw, or find past transactions where you sent or received money with the old Google Pay app.

Send, request, receive, or withdraw money on Google Pay.

Send or receive money for commercial payments.

This will force those who previously relied on the Google Pay website to install and use the new app instead.



If you want to receive money or request money, you will need to download the new Google Pay app. The new app will allow you to send and receive money from family and friends, make contactless payments, split bills and make group payments. You'll also be able to order food from local restaurants, fill up your car's gas tank and pay for parking at participating locations. The new Google Pay app will "link your bank accounts, cards, and other transaction data sources. This includes bills you received in Gmail and photos of receipts that you’ve taken to search across your spending."









Get Started button, and choose from the iOS or Android version of the app. You will need to have a Google Account to take advantage of the features offered by the new Google Pay app. You can also go directly to the App Store or the Google Play Store to install To download the Google Pay app, click on this link , tap on thebutton, and choose from the iOS or Android version of the app. You will need to have a Google Account to take advantage of the features offered by the new Google Pay app. You can also go directly to the App Store or the Google Play Store to install Google Pay for iOS or Google Pay for Android



