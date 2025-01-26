Google wants to educate you about the wonders of AI

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





— Kent Walker (President of Global Affairs at Google), Reuters





The response from most consumers and tech enthusiasts regarding AI has been overwhelmingly negative. When Apple and Samsung both focused heavily on AI integration for their newest flagship phones both companies were met with a disappointed response. Galaxy and iPhone users continue to reiterate that they could not care less about AI on their phones.













This has led to a very awkward standoff between major tech companies and consumers. Manufacturers are convinced that they need to pool all their resources into perfecting their AI models. Consumers on the other hand are demanding different upgrades, convinced that AI is a passing fad.I personally do think that AI is more than just a gimmick and, if utilized properly, really can revolutionize computing. But it remains to be seen whether Google's educational attempts will sway the public's opinion or if they'll be in vain.