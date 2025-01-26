Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Google wants to educate you about the wonders of AI

0comments
Google
White Google Pixel 9 Pro with Gemini AI
Ever since AI took off and seemingly every tech company in the world jumped on the hype train there has been a lot of distrust and resentment towards it as well. Google has taken it upon itself to educate people around the globe about how AI isn’t the big bad boogeyman that they may view it as. The company decided on a budget of $120 million back in September of 2024 for AI education.

These educational programs will target consumers, workers and lawmakers as the company aims to raise awareness of the possibilities AI opens up. Google thinks that there is a lot of wariness towards Artificial Intelligence because it’s a new form of technology and most people are intrinsically distrustful of something unfamiliar.

However there are very likely ulterior motives behind this move as well. Google is currently facing a massive antitrust lawsuit where it may be forced to sell off the Chrome internet browser and modify its search engine. A part of this antitrust case alleges that Google’s use of Gemini to summarize search results has made websites lose traffic significantly.

By educating lawmakers and consumers on AI Google may be trying to get them to concede that its business practices are fair game. The company did acknowledge the layoffs currently happening due to AI being adopted into the workforce but thinks there is a silver lining too.

There’s a lot of upside in terms of helping people who may be displaced by this. We do want to focus on that.
— Kent Walker (President of Global Affairs at Google), Reuters

The response from most consumers and tech enthusiasts regarding AI has been overwhelmingly negative. When Apple and Samsung both focused heavily on AI integration for their newest flagship phones both companies were met with a disappointed response. Galaxy and iPhone users continue to reiterate that they could not care less about AI on their phones.


This has led to a very awkward standoff between major tech companies and consumers. Manufacturers are convinced that they need to pool all their resources into perfecting their AI models. Consumers on the other hand are demanding different upgrades, convinced that AI is a passing fad.

I personally do think that AI is more than just a gimmick and, if utilized properly, really can revolutionize computing. But it remains to be seen whether Google’s educational attempts will sway the public’s opinion or if they’ll be in vain.
