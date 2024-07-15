Google Wallet's upcoming option to scan and store "Everything else" is getting close to a rollout

Google Wallet's upcoming "Everything else" document scanning | Images credit — Android Authority





Google Wallet will try to automatically identify, scan, and categorize the documents you add. It can recognize various document types, like loyalty cards, passports, IDs, insurance cards, event tickets, and more. If it can't figure out what type of document it is, it will put it in an “Other” category, and you can manually enter the information yourself.You can also change the category of a document if you think it's been labeled incorrectly. You can add more information to scanned documents, with each document category supporting up to five additional fields.Sometimes, changing a document’s category might remove the scanned information, requiring you to re-enter the details. However, if you switch back to the original category, the information should reappear. This is designed to make sure that the feature doesn't accidentally mislabel information in your scanned documents.This new feature isn't yet available in the current version of Google Wallet, but it's expected to be included in a future update, as Google has already announced it.