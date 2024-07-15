Google Wallet's upcoming option to scan and store "Everything else" is getting close to a rollout
Google Wallet is adding a new feature that lets you scan and store digital copies of various documents and passes, including loyalty cards, passports, IDs, and more. The feature, called “Everything else,” was first shown off at Google I/O earlier this year and is expected to roll out to users soon.
Before you can use the feature, Google Wallet will ask for your permission to process your data, but it assures users that all processing happens on your device and no data is sent to Google's servers. This information was accessed through an APK breakdown by enabling hidden flags in the code.
Sometimes, changing a document’s category might remove the scanned information, requiring you to re-enter the details. However, if you switch back to the original category, the information should reappear. This is designed to make sure that the feature doesn't accidentally mislabel information in your scanned documents.
This new feature isn't yet available in the current version of Google Wallet, but it's expected to be included in a future update, as Google has already announced it.
Once you give permission, you can scan and save two types of documents: normal and private. Normal documents, like your student ID or business card, don't need any special security to add or access them. Private documents, like your driver’s license or tax ID, will require biometric authentication, such as your fingerprint or face scan, for added security.
Google Wallet's upcoming "Everything else" document scanning | Images credit — Android Authority
Google Wallet will try to automatically identify, scan, and categorize the documents you add. It can recognize various document types, like loyalty cards, passports, IDs, insurance cards, event tickets, and more. If it can't figure out what type of document it is, it will put it in an “Other” category, and you can manually enter the information yourself.
You can also change the category of a document if you think it's been labeled incorrectly. You can add more information to scanned documents, with each document category supporting up to five additional fields.
