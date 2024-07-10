Google Wallet web expands access to 13 new countries

Image credit — Google

Google Wallet's web features





Manage saved payment methods (credit and debit cards)

Manage passes (loyalty cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, etc.)

View and delete barcodes for passes

View comprehensive transaction history

Update Wallet and Google Pay settings

Google Wallet on the web's new look and features | Image credit — PhoneArena



Supported countries Google Wallet on the web, with its expanded access, is now available in all the below countries:

With this expansion, Google aims to streamline the management of digital payments and passes, providing users with a unified platform accessible from both mobile devices and web browsers. The web version's enhanced features, such as the detailed transaction history and the ability to manage a wide range of passes, further contribute to its convenience and utility.