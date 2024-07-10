Google Wallet web expands access to 13 new countries
Image credit — Google
Google Wallet's web version, previously available in the US and Japan, has expanded to 13 more countries. Users in these countries can now access their saved payment methods, passes, and transaction history via [invalid URL removed]. The expansion includes Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, UK, and Ukraine.
The web version provides a comprehensive view of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, along with a variety of passes such as loyalty cards, boarding passes, and concert tickets. It also allows users to manage their payment methods and passes, update their Wallet and Google Pay settings, and view their recent transactions.
A standout feature of the web version is the detailed transaction history, which surpasses the Android app's limitation of showing only 10 tap-to-pay interactions. Users can access this history after verifying their identity through Google Prompt. The web version also includes a settings page that links to various Google preferences for managing personal information.
The web experience is designed with Material 3 and replaces pay.google.com. The expanded availability brings Google Wallet's convenience and functionality to a wider audience, allowing users to manage their digital finances and passes in a more accessible way.
Google Wallet's web features
Google Wallet on the web supports all the below functions:
- Manage saved payment methods (credit and debit cards)
- Manage passes (loyalty cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, etc.)
- View and delete barcodes for passes
- View comprehensive transaction history
- Update Wallet and Google Pay settings
- Access various Google preferences
Google Wallet on the web's new look and features | Image credit — PhoneArena
Supported countriesGoogle Wallet on the web, with its expanded access, is now available in all the below countries:
- Brazil
- Czech Republic
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Romania
- Spain
- United States
- UK
- Ukraine
With this expansion, Google aims to streamline the management of digital payments and passes, providing users with a unified platform accessible from both mobile devices and web browsers. The web version's enhanced features, such as the detailed transaction history and the ability to manage a wide range of passes, further contribute to its convenience and utility.
