Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Wallet web expands access to 13 new countries

By
0comments
Google Wallet on the web now available in 13 more countries
Image credit — Google

Google Wallet's web version, previously available in the US and Japan, has expanded to 13 more countries. Users in these countries can now access their saved payment methods, passes, and transaction history via [invalid URL removed]. The expansion includes Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, UK, and Ukraine.

The web version provides a comprehensive view of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, along with a variety of passes such as loyalty cards, boarding passes, and concert tickets. It also allows users to manage their payment methods and passes, update their Wallet and Google Pay settings, and view their recent transactions.

A standout feature of the web version is the detailed transaction history, which surpasses the Android app's limitation of showing only 10 tap-to-pay interactions. Users can access this history after verifying their identity through Google Prompt. The web version also includes a settings page that links to various Google preferences for managing personal information.

The web experience is designed with Material 3 and replaces pay.google.com. The expanded availability brings Google Wallet's convenience and functionality to a wider audience, allowing users to manage their digital finances and passes in a more accessible way.

Google Wallet's web features

Google Wallet on the web supports all the below functions:

  • Manage saved payment methods (credit and debit cards)
  • Manage passes (loyalty cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, etc.)
  • View and delete barcodes for passes
  • View comprehensive transaction history
  • Update Wallet and Google Pay settings
  • Access various Google preferences

Google Wallet on the web's new look and features | Image credit — PhoneArena

Supported countries

Google Wallet on the web, with its expanded access, is now available in all the below countries:
  1. Brazil
  2. Czech Republic
  3. France
  4. Germany
  5. Hungary
  6. Ireland
  7. Italy
  8. Japan
  9. Netherlands
  10. Poland
  11. Romania
  12. Spain
  13. United States
  14. UK
  15. Ukraine

With this expansion, Google aims to streamline the management of digital payments and passes, providing users with a unified platform accessible from both mobile devices and web browsers. The web version's enhanced features, such as the detailed transaction history and the ability to manage a wide range of passes, further contribute to its convenience and utility.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon

Latest News

Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless