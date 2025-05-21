Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week

The digital wallet now supports over 5,000 banks and credit unions, making it the most popular mobile payment service.

Apps Google
Google Wallet logo
There are so many banks and credit unions in the United States that Google has been trying to add them to its Wallet support list since the app was launched back in 2022.

Google Wallet adds new names to the list of supported banks and financial institutions each month, to the point that it now supports over 5,000 (via AndroidPolice). This week, Google Wallet has added three dozen banks and credit unions to its list of supported financial institutions, pushing the total number over the 5,000 mark.

The list includes mostly smaller banks and credit unions, which will now be able to provide their customers with advanced mobile payment features that the bigger names offer for quite some time. Here is the full list courtesy of AndroidPolice:

  • Access Credit Union (IL)
  • Artesia Credit Union
  • Ashland Credit Union
  • Austin Federal Credit Union (TX)
  • Bank Of Orrick (MO)
  • Bank Of Wisconsin Dells
  • Cloaked
  • Concho Valley Credit Union (TX)
  • Cross Keys Bank
  • F&M Bank (OK)
  • Farmers and Merchants Bank (AL)
  • Fidelity Bank of Texas (TX)
  • First Kansas Bank (KS)
  • First National Bank of Litchfield (IL)
  • First Southern State Bank (AL)
  • First State Bank of Uvalde (TX)
  • Fort Mcclellan Credit Union
  • Franklin Savings Bank (ME)
  • Great North Bank (WI)
  • KS StateBank (KS)
  • Mayville State Bank (MI)
  • Metrum Community Credit Union
  • Money Federal Credit Union (NY)
  • MoneyLion (NY)
  • MUFG Bank Ltd. (NY)
  • Northwestern Bank (WI)
  • Oregon State Credit Union
  • Rellevate
  • Sawyer Savings Bank (NY)
  • Shared Debit Business Card
  • Southwest Research Center Federal Credit Union (TX)
  • The Bank (US-KS)
  • The Commercial Bank (SC)
  • TruPartner Credit Union (OH)
  • Union Bank (MI)
  • Wakota Federal Credit Union (MN)

Google Wallet is more than just a mobile payment app | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Google Wallet stopped being just a mobile payment app some time ago when the Mountain View company decided to turn it into a digital wallet where users can manage not just their credit/debit cards, but also store passes, tickets, keys, and even IDs.

The only disadvantage of the digital wallet is that Google Pay is not supported by all banks (currently available in 94 countries), but that’s why Google is so focused on adding new names on the list of supported financial institutions each month.
Loading Comments...

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless