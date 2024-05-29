Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

With Google Pay going the way of the dodo soon, you need to start withdrawing funds
In late February, Google announced that the Google Pay app was shutting down in the US. The company wants people to transition to Google Wallet, which offers many of Google Pay's features, including paying at online checkouts and in stores. Google Pay will stop working for US citizens after June 4, so if you have a lot of funds, you might want to start transferring them to your bank account.

Google Wallet, as the name implies, is more of a digital wallet and can be used to store payment cards and other digital items like your driver's license and loyalty cards. According to Google, it's used five more times than Google Pay in the US, but what it did not mention is that Google Wallet doesn't have Google Pay's peer-to-peer payment feature.

If you want to transfer funds from the Google Pay app to your bank account, you should do it by June 4. After that date, you will have to visit the Google Pay website to transfer money out of it.

Even if that doesn't sound too much of a hassle to you, you should start withdrawing cash right away if there's a lot of it in your Google Pay account.

That's because currently, you can withdraw up to $5,000 from the app every day if your account is verified. The app has a rolling $20,000 7-day limit, meaning you cannot withdraw more than $20,000 within a 7-day period. If your identity is not verified, the total limit is $700 for seven days.

Google is informing customers that new daily and weekly caps will apply once the app is sunsetted, per Droid Life. Starting June 4, you will not be able to withdraw more than $200 in any given week. Whether you access the limit in a single transaction or withdraw it over a 7-day period is up to you.

Starting June 4, 2024, withdrawals you make may not exceed two hundred dollars ($200) in the aggregate over seven (7) consecutive days or in any single withdrawal transaction. Until June 4, you can withdraw your balance in the Google Pay app within the given Google Pay limits.

If your account balance is in the thousands, it will take forever to take all your money out, which is why it's recommended that you start pulling out funds before June 4.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

