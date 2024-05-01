Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Google deprecates Fitbit Pay, replaces it with Google Wallet

By
0comments
Mobile payments Google
Google deprecates Fitbit Pay, replaces it with Google Wallet
Google is slowly phasing out anything related to Fitbit, something that was expected considering the company’s track record when it comes to acquisitions. No company that was acquired by Google managed to keep its branding for too long or even continue to exist.

If you’re still using Fitbit’s products, you’ll soon be completely transitioned to Google’s services. The search giant is now sending emails to Fitbit users informing them that Fitbit Pay is transitioning to Google Wallet.

In an email we received this week, Fitbit says that it’s “updating our contactless payments feature from Fitbit Pay to Google Wallet.” The main benefit of the transitioning is that it will increase the number of banks and cards that are available for contactless payments on Fitbit devices.

Fitbit Pay will continue to work until July 29, but new cards can no longer be added to Fitbit’s contactless payment services. Keep in mind that if your card isn’t supported by Google Wallet, you can add one of the thousands of cards that the service supports.

To continue to use your Fitbit device to make contactless payments after July 29, you’ll have to set up Google Wallet in the Fitbit app (version 4.14.1 or higher). Finally, it’s important to mention that Fitbit customers in Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Taiwan will be able to continue to use Fitbit Pay past July 29, 2024.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless