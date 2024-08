Google Wallet might soon give you more control over pass notifications

Adding this option would make the app more convenient and enhance the user experience. After all, you probably don't want notifications for every single pass or card, especially from merchants pushing promotional offers (I know, I don’t).In other news, Google recently expanded support for its Wallet app to include even more banks and credit unions in the US, bringing the total number of supported institutions to over 4,700.Additionally, California digital IDs might soon be available in Google Wallet , joining Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland, which already support adding your ID to the app. On Android, you can easily set up your digital ID within Google Wallet by following these steps:1. Open the Wallet app and tap "Add to Wallet."2. Select "ID Card" from the options.3. Follow the on-screen instructions to add your mDL to Wallet.