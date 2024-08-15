Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Wallet might soon give you more control over pass notifications

Google is on a mission to make Google Wallet the go-to spot for all your digital essentials, making it more user-friendly and accessible everywhere. Earlier this year, the company boosted mobile push notifications so you could stay updated on any changes to your passes, deals, or other news. Now, it seems it is gearing up to give you more control over these notifications.

You might be able to turn off notifications for selected passes


A closer look at Google Play Services (beta version 24.32.33) uncovered a new feature in Wallet: a “Notifications for this pass” toggle. This option lets you decide whether to receive alerts for updates, nearby notifications, linked passes, and more. Basically, it allows you to turn push notifications on or off for any specific pass.

The ability to toggle notifications for individual passes isn’t live yet, but it is expected to roll out in a future app update.


The new toggle will give you more control over which passes you get notifications from. | Image credit – Assemble Debug/Android Authority

Adding this option would make the app more convenient and enhance the user experience. After all, you probably don't want notifications for every single pass or card, especially from merchants pushing promotional offers (I know, I don’t).

In other news, Google recently expanded support for its Wallet app to include even more banks and credit unions in the US, bringing the total number of supported institutions to over 4,700.

Additionally, California digital IDs might soon be available in Google Wallet, joining Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland, which already support adding your ID to the app. On Android, you can easily set up your digital ID within Google Wallet by following these steps:

1. Open the Wallet app and tap "Add to Wallet."
2. Select "ID Card" from the options.
3. Follow the on-screen instructions to add your mDL to Wallet.
