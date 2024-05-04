Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Google Wallet gets a small menu update and easier access to your saved payment cards

By
0comments
Apps Google
Google Wallet gets a small menu update and easier access to your saved payment cards
Google Wallet just underwent a small but useful menu change designed to simplify the way you manage payment cards within the app. This change better highlights your saved payment methods and adjusts the language slightly for clarity.

The most noticeable change is "Payment setup" replacing the previous "Tap to pay setup" option. While tapping "Payment setup" takes you to the same setup checklist for contactless payments, there's a minor quirk: you still can't hide the checklist after setup's complete. It would be useful if Google fixed this, freeing up valuable screen space and further decluttering the interface.

New menu with "Payment setup" replacing "Tap to pay setup"

Google Wallet gets a small menu update and easier access to your saved payment cards
Setup checklist when setting up payment methods

The "Participating banks" option has also been replaced by "Payment methods". This is a much more helpful addition, taking you directly to your saved payment cards. The page clearly displays your default card's information, with security measures like on-device encryption in place, and allows you to easily add more cards. You can even use the "Edit card order" feature to customize how your cards appear in the Wallet.

Google Wallet gets a small menu update and easier access to your saved payment cards


Keep in mind, though, that as noted in the original report by 9to5Google, there's no word yet on whether "Participating banks" will disappear entirely or just be moved to a different part of the Wallet settings. For now, there's still a Google support page listing compatible banks, which is handy when you're first getting started with the app.

If you haven't seen the change already, be on the lookout for Google Wallet version 24.14.x, or a later release, as it may have been part of a server-side update. It may seem subtle, but definitely shows how Google is focused on streamlining the Google Wallet user experience. This focus on ease-of-use is always welcome, particularly with features like contactless payments that involve sensitive financial data.

All images credit: 9to5Google
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless