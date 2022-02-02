 Google VPN now available on iPhone, gets three new features - PhoneArena

Google

Google VPN now available on iPhone, gets three new features

Preslav Mladenov
Google's VPN feature, part of the Google One service, just received three new features on Android. The new features are:
  • Safe Disconnect enables you to use the internet only when the VPN is active.
  • App Bypass allows you to choose specific apps to use a standard connection rather than the VPN.
  • Snooze allows you to disable your VPN temporarily.

In addition to these new features, Google has also made its VPN service available on iOS, which means that users can now use Google's VPN on an iPhone as well. But sadly, the new features mentioned above may not be accessible on an iPhone at this time.

According to Google's blog post, privacy and security are 'always core to everything' Google makes. In this regard, Google's VPN utilizes 'advanced' built-in security, which prevents anybody from linking you to your browsing activity.

Google also stated that its VPN service has a 'full certification' from the Internet of Secure Things Alliance, and because it is an open-source service, it has been audited by an independent party. So, if you have any doubts about whether you can trust Google with your "private" internet browsing, you can even see the report from the audit.

Google's VPN service is available only in 18 countries. Some of them are the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France.

You can use Google's VPN on your Android phone or your iPhone by subscribing to Google One's Premium subscription plan, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

