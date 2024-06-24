Google unveils new shopping tools for summer sales

Image credit — Google









Video format not supported Google's updated deals destination carousel | Video credit — Google

Additionally, Google is introducing a feature that makes price comparison easier by clearly displaying special membership deals. When available, you'll see both the regular price and the discounted price for members of loyalty programs at retailers like BestBuy, Petco, and Minted. This allows for more informed decision-making.





Video format not supported Google's price comparison tool | Video credit — Google

Furthermore, Google aims to address the question of whether a sale price truly represents a good deal. By clicking on a product, U.S. shoppers can now see its typical price range across retailers based on historical averages over the past 90 days. This "price insights" feature helps determine if the current price is genuinely attractive and if it's a good time to buy.





Google's price insights tool | Image credit — Google

For those who have been eyeing a specific product, Google offers price tracking. By clicking the bell icon next to a product's name, U.S. shoppers can set up price alerts and receive notifications via email or push when the item's price drops across various retailers.





Google's price tracking tool lets you keep track of when a product's price changes | Image credit — Google

Whether you're eagerly awaiting a discount on your favorite item or getting a head start on holiday shopping, Google's enhanced shopping tools aim to make navigating this year's summer deals season easier than before.