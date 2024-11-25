Google TV rolling out ads with QR codes in an effort to make them more interactive

Google TV is making ads more interactive with the introduction of QR codes . These scannable codes are now showing up within ads on Google TV home screens, giving viewers a direct link to the advertiser's website or online platform. This move aims to make ads more engaging and less disruptive by allowing users to quickly access additional information or make a purchase with a simple scan or click of their remote.





This update comes as no surprise, as Google TV has been steadily increasing the presence of ads on its platform over the years. It began with ads appearing on the home screen, but they have since spread to other areas like the "For You" tab. We've even seen the introduction of full-screen ads with audio, making their presence even more prominent.





The addition of QR codes seems like a natural progression in Google's advertising strategy. By providing a seamless way for viewers to connect with advertisers, Google is aiming to make ads more interactive. While this new approach might not be universally welcomed by users, it's likely here to stay. After all, advertising is a major source of revenue for Google, and finding new ways to engage users with ads is crucial for their business model.





QR codes appearing in Google TV ads | Images credit — 9to5Google





It's worth noting that Google has been actively seeking user feedback on ads through surveys and polls. This suggests that they are paying attention to users' opinions and trying to find ways to improve the advertising experience on their platform. The introduction of QR codes could be seen as a direct response to user feedback, as it provides a less intrusive way for viewers to engage with ads.





This latest move with QR codes signifies a shift towards a more interactive and engaging advertising experience on Google TV. It will be interesting to see how users respond to this new approach and whether it ultimately proves to be effective for advertisers.



Personally, I have mixed feelings about this new development. While I appreciate the effort to make ads more interactive and user-friendly, I'm also wary of them becoming even more prominent on the platform. I already find the existing ads somewhat disruptive, and I worry that the addition of QR codes will only make them more difficult to ignore.