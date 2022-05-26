 Multi-user profiles finally coming to Google TV - PhoneArena
Multi-user profiles finally coming to Google TV

Multi-user profiles finally coming to Google TV
The long-overdue multi-user profiles feature is finally coming to Google TV. Unveiled for the first time about a year ago, the ability to add multiple profiles to a Google TV account should have been released back in November.

One month after the deadline expired, Google confirmed that it has decided to delay the rollout of multi-user profiles but didn’t offer any additional details regarding the release of the feature. Thankfully, Google confirmed earlier this week that multi-user profiles are finally rolling out to Google TV.

With the new feature, Google TV users will receive recommendations specifically tailored for their tastes. As you watch TV using a certain profile, the algorithm will take into account your interests and preferences to make it easier to find what you like most.

Additionally, you can now have different watchlists for on each profile, even if they’re attached to the same account. Finally, multi-user profiles come with Google Assistant support, so you’ll be able to ask for recommendations by using voice commands like “what should I watch?”.

Google TV users are probably anxious to make use of the new feature, but Google announced the multi-user profiles will be rolling out to all users over the next few weeks, so be patient if it doesn’t show on your TV yet.
