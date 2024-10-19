See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google TV Home Panel expands to more devices

The Google TV Home Panel, which debuted on Google TV Streamer and Chromecast, is now available on Google TV sets from TCL, Hisense, and other brands. This feature allows users to control their smart home devices directly from their TV screen, all with the familiar Google Home interface that you may already be accustomed to on a variety of Android devices.

The Home Panel provides access to controls for lights, fans, thermostats, and other smart home devices. Users can also view live feeds from Nest cameras and receive notifications from their Nest Doorbell. While not as comprehensive as the Google Home app, the Home Panel offers a convenient way to manage your smart home without leaving your TV screen.

Google recently rolled out the Home Panel to Chromecast with Google TV devices and has now extended its availability to other Google TV sets. Reports indicate that the feature is live on TCL and Hisense TVs, as well as Xiaomi set-top boxes. The functionality remains consistent across all devices, with the only exception being the inability to map the Home Panel to a dedicated button on Google TV Streamer.

The new Google TV Home Panel is now more widely available on more TVs and Chromecast streamers. | Images credit —  PhoneArena

To access the Home Panel, users can check the Quick Settings panel, typically accessed by long-pressing the home button. If the feature is not yet available, ensure that your Google TV Home app and other apps are updated through the Play Store.

The expansion of the Home Panel to more Google TV devices enhances the user experience by integrating smart home controls directly into the TV interface. This provides a seamless and convenient way to manage your smart home ecosystem without interrupting your entertainment.

I am excited to see Google expanding the availability of the Home Panel. This feature offers a glimpse into the future of integrated smart home experiences, where our TVs serve as central hubs for managing our connected devices. The convenience and accessibility of controlling my smart home from my TV screen are appealing, and I look forward to seeing how this feature evolves in the future.
