Google TV Home Panel expands to more devices

The new Google TV Home Panel is now more widely available on more TVs and Chromecast streamers. | Images credit — PhoneArena









The expansion of the Home Panel to more Google TV devices enhances the user experience by integrating smart home controls directly into the TV interface. This provides a seamless and convenient way to manage your smart home ecosystem without interrupting your entertainment.



I am excited to see Google expanding the availability of the Home Panel. This feature offers a glimpse into the future of integrated smart home experiences, where our TVs serve as central hubs for managing our connected devices. The convenience and accessibility of controlling my smart home from my TV screen are appealing, and I look forward to seeing how this feature evolves in the future.

To access the Home Panel, users can check the Quick Settings panel, typically accessed by long-pressing the home button. If the feature is not yet available, ensure that your Google TV Home app and other apps are updated through the Play Store.