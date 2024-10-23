Google Translate working on a richer Instant Translate window and an option to undo deletion
Google Translate is working on making your Instant Translate experience richer and more seamless. Google Translate is currently one of the best free translator apps, and it works with a wide plethora of languages. Features like Live Translate almost turn your phone into a mobile interpreter.
Google Translate also has an Instant Translate feature that translates text as you type. Right now, the folks at Android Authority have discovered a useful update that Google has in the works for Instant Translate.
But that's not all! Google Translate will also let you undo a deleted translation in the future. Right now, you can swipe to delete results in your translate history but if you made a mistake and didn't intend to delete it, there's no coming back. But with hints about this feature found by Android Authority, you may be able to correct your mistake and undo a deletion.
Right now, these two features are not available to the public. It is expected that Google will launch them with an upcoming Google Translate update, but it is not yet clear when this will be.
Digging into Google Translate v8.20.71.687383449.1, Android Authority was able to discover a couple of interesting upcoming changes to the feature. For one, while the Instant Translate feature is translating the text as you type, right now you cannot do anything else until you exit the window by clicking enter on your keyboard.
Basically, you can't hear the speech output, copy the result, or see other grammar tips until you exit the preview window. However, Google is working on allowing you to use all these restricted functions in the Instant Translation preview.
I really like the features Google is working on for Google Translate. And I'm especially fond of the undo deletion feature, as mistakes always happen and it's great to have the option to fix one if it occurs.
