Google Translate working on a richer Instant Translate window and an option to undo deletion

Digging into Google Translate v8.20.71.687383449.1, Android Authority was able to discover a couple of interesting upcoming changes to the feature. For one, while the Instant Translate feature is translating the text as you type, right now you cannot do anything else until you exit the window by clicking enter on your keyboard.



Basically, you can't hear the speech output, copy the result, or see other grammar tips until you exit the preview window. However, Google is working on allowing you to use all these restricted functions in the Instant Translation preview.





