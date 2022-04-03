New feature automatically changes Gboard QWERTY to a new language when you type

Google has released an update for the Gboard virtual QWERTY app that will automatically update the language on the QWERTY when you enter text that isn't in the default language of your device. For example, let's say that your device has been set with English as the default language and you open the Google Translate app. If you set "Spanish" as the language to "translate from" from just above the keyboard on the left of the screen and start typing on the "Enter text field," you'll see that the Spanish version of the QWERTY has been opened.







So without you having to think twice about it, Google Translate automatically changed the keyboard to the Spanish version. This saves you from having to go into the Gboard settings to make the change to the keyboard. Once you close the Google Translate app, the virtual QWERTY returns to your default language.





As you can see from the images that accompany this article, we also checked out Hebrew and French. To quickly return to the QWERTY based on your default language, you can tap on the Globe icon to the left of the Space Bar.





This is one of those cool little "Google" features that make things easier for users. We know that the feature is available on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro with Gboard version of 11.6 and Google Translate version of 6.33. To check which version you're running, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps . Scroll to Gboard and Translate (individually) and tap on each one. Scroll to the very bottom of the display and you'll see which version of each app you are running.

