iOS Apple Apps Google

Google says it will exterminate a bug that prevents AMP links from loading in mobile Safari

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google says it will exterminate a bug that prevents AMP links from loading in mobile Safari
If you've wondered what the AMP icon stands for on the mobile variant of Google Search, it means "Accelerated Mobile Pages." The goal of AMP is to allow mobile users to experience fast load times. It was developed by Google in conjunction with other tech companies. Any site that takes over 3 seconds to load risks having a mobile internet user bounce, leaving the site.

To load sites on mobile devices quickly, AMP limits the number of JavaScript and CSS elements needed. As a result, only a few resources must be loaded in order for a page to be viewed. According to MacRumors, a bug on iOS 15 is preventing mobile Safari from loading AMP links on Google Search. To fix this issue, Google is expected to push out an update containing a fix.

Considering that AMP content loads without an issue with iOS 14, and on other mobile browsers in iOS such as Chrome, it is obvious that the problem is limited to the latest build of Apple's mobile operating system. A tweet disseminated by Danny Sullivan, Google's public search liaison, says that the Alphabet subsidiary is working on a fix. To be more precise, Sullivan wrote, "It's a bug specific to iOS 15 that we're working on. We expect it will be resolved soon."

Part of the reason why AMP is so controversial is that many believe it gives Google more control over the mobile internet. That's because AMP pages come from Google's servers where they are cached. You aren't actually visiting the linked page.

For now, all iPhone users who have installed iOS 15 can do is use Chrome or another browser. This writer prefers the Opera browser and made it the default browser on his iPhone.

