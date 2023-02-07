Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Google will soon blur explicit search result images by default

iOS Android Google
2
Google will soon blur explicit search result images by default
Today is Safer Internet Day which makes it the perfect time for Google to announce that it will enable a new SafeSearch setting by default for all users in the upcoming months. The new setting will automatically blur explicit images on the Google search app. The filter will be the new default for users who don't have SafeSearch already turned on.

Google says that "When SafeSearch is on, it helps hide explicit content on Search. When SafeSearch is off, you’ll see the most relevant results for your search, which may include explicit content like images of violence." Explicit content includes pornography, violence, and images showing blood and gore. In other words, this content is not what you want your kids to be viewing and if you have a sensitive stomach, you might not want to see them either.

While the blur filter will be on by default, it can be disabled by adults


If you're not sure how you have your SafeSearch toggle set, go to the Google app and tap the profile picture in the upper right corner. From there, go to Settings > SafeSearch and check the toggle setting.

Google will soon blur explicit images by default found on the Search app - Google will soon blur explicit search result images by default
Google will soon blur explicit images by default found on the Search app

Even those who have the SafeSearch filter disabled will soon have the blur filter on by default. As a result, if a user comes across an explicit image in a search result such as pornography, violence, or blood and guts, the image will be automatically blurred. Those who want to view the image will have the option of tapping the "view image" button. Pressing the "manage setting" button will allow users to adjust or disable the filter.

For example, under "manage settings," selecting the "filter" option will blur explicit images while selecting "off" will turn off the filter allowing you to view the explicit images. SafeSearch will work only with Google search results and will not block or blur explicit images found on other search engines or apps and websites. The focus, though, is on the children. Starting in August 2021, Google turned SafeSearch on by default for users under 18 years of age.

Making the blurring setting enabled by default for all users makes sure that children and teens that haven't signed into Google (which means that the filter might not be enabled even if they are under 18) aren't looking at explicit images. It also helps those who are unaware of the new feature realize that it is there. Again, those adults who don't want the filter on can turn it off by following the aforementioned directions.

Google extends the use of virtual cards to those using American Express to pay for an online transaction


And in situations where the explicit content wasn't meant to be titillating or gory, Google uses AI to help find these images to remove them even if SafeSearch is disabled. Google didn't say when the new blurring feature will be rolled out to Google search users. As of this moment, it is not on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta.

Google is also making the Google app safer in iOS. While it already offers an Incognito mode for iPhone users and allows them to remove the last 15 minutes of Search history, there is more protection on the way. Soon, iOS users will be able to set up Face ID to make sure that no one else can open the Google app on their phone and steal their data.

In addition, Google announced that in addition to Capital One cardholders, those using American Express cards will use virtual cards that create unique numbers for an online transaction. With the use of virtual cards, your real credit card numbers are not given out to merchants hiking the security level of online transactions.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless