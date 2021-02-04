Cleaner UI is being tested for Google Maps
Google Maps does a lot more than get you safely from point "A" to point "B" on time. It also tells you where you can find restaurants that serve certain food in the city that you're visiting, where you can find some entertainment nearby, and more. The bottom line? Google Maps provides those on the go with very important information that they need to get through the day.
The new UI makes it easier for Google Maps users to see the difference in transportation time for their route depending on the mode of transportation being used. The new route option interface is currently being tested so don't waste too much time wondering why you don't see it yet on your phone. Google, as we told you recently, is testing a split-screen interface for Maps' Street View navigation.
If for some reason you don't have Google Maps on your phone, you can tap the appropriate link to install the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.