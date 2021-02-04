Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Software updates Apps Google

Cleaner UI is being tested for Google Maps

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 04, 2021, 4:39 PM
Cleaner UI is being tested for Google Maps
Google Maps does a lot more than get you safely from point "A" to point "B" on time. It also tells you where you can find restaurants that serve certain food in the city that you're visiting, where you can find some entertainment nearby, and more. The bottom line? Google Maps provides those on the go with very important information that they need to get through the day.

According to XDA, Google is testing a new look for the Google Maps app that replaces the white bar now found on the top of the route option screen with the user's starting location and his destination. Icons resembling the different modes of transportation such as driving, public transportation, walking, biking, and others are now gone from the destination box. These options are now found in a scrollable list moved to the bottom half of the display. Each mode of transportation shows how users how long it will take them to reach their destination using that mode. A "Depart at" button allows the user to set a specific time to start a journey, and an "Options" button will likely offer users routes to avoid highways, tolls, and more.


The new UI makes it easier for Google Maps users to see the difference in transportation time for their route depending on the mode of transportation being used. The new route option interface is currently being tested so don't waste too much time wondering why you don't see it yet on your phone. Google, as we told you recently, is testing a split-screen interface for Maps' Street View navigation.

If for some reason you don't have Google Maps on your phone, you can tap the appropriate link to install the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
$3,000 Apple AR/VR headset coming 2022 with eye tracking, 8K displays, much more
Popular stories
OnePlus was the only brand that grew in the US last year
Popular stories
New report tips major camera upgrade for Apple's entire iPhone 13 family
Popular stories
How to get these cool Galaxy S21 features on your non-Samsung phone

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 5G press renders confirm premium design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless