Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Google streamlines 2-Step Verification setup, boosts account security options

By
0comments
Google
Google streamlines 2-Step Verification setup, boosts account security options
Google is making it easier for users to set up two-factor authentication (2FA) on their Workspace and personal accounts. This change will streamline the process for both individuals and organizations wanting to beef up protection for their online accounts.

The changes were announced and detailed today in a post on the Google Workspace blog. The update is designed to make the process of adding 2FA more intuitive and flexible, allowing admins to implement 2FA requirements easily.

How the 2FA setup process is changing

Previously, to activate 2FA, users first needed to register a phone number as their second authentication step. Now, users can directly add authenticator apps (like Google Authenticator) or physical security keys without the need to initially enable phone-based verification.

Google has also introduced more options for how to use security keys. Users now have the choice of registering their keys as either FIDO1 or FIDO2 credentials, making it easier to take advantage of the capabilities of modern security keys.

However, keep in mind that even with these changes, users may still need to use both a password and their second factor authentication when logging in. For Workspace accounts, this depends on the administrator's choice for the "Allow users to skip passwords…" policy setting, which may not be the same as the users' preference.

Workspace Admins should also know that if a user manually turns off 2FA, their second-factor methods like security keys and backup codes won't be deleted automatically. This ensures that off-boarding procedures remain streamlined. That means that if an administrator disables 2FA for a user, the second-factor methods are removed for security.

These changes are rolling out starting today for both Workspace users and personal Google accounts. The full rollout is expected to be completed in the next few (1 to 3) days. Note that if you have yet to implement two-factor authentication for your account, and are interested in adding extra security, you can always visit Google's Help Center where you'll be able to find a step-by-step guide on setting that up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Popular stories

T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T fined heavily for selling access to real-time customer location data
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T fined heavily for selling access to real-time customer location data
Loading Comments...

Latest News

6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless