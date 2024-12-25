Google snaps back at FTC in antitrust case and says it’s “disappointed”

Fair Trade Commission

Recommended Stories

Google hasn’t provided details of the allegations in the aforementioned cease and desist order but says that the FTC didn’t pay any mind to Google’s proposed solutions. The company didn’t elaborate on this either. Google says that it has always worked towards user choice in Japan and that it is preparing counterarguments that it will present at the hearing.Prosecutors in the U.S. initially sought to force Google to sell off its Android operating system but then decided on separating it from its Chrome web browser. Such drastic measures have no doubt rattled Google and the company will fight tooth and nail to protect as many of its assets as it can. Google has also proposed shortening the duration of certain restrictions because of the fast-paced nature of the tech industry.The trial next year is going to be a very interesting one. I cannot even imagine a Chrome that isn’t operated by Google. While some defend the accusations being thrown at Google others claim that the company achieved this success itself and no one has the right to take it away.With so many organizations around the globe breathing down Google’s neck I think the company will be very lucky if it can escape with even a semblance of its current business model.