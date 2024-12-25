Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google snaps back at FTC in antitrust case and says it's "disappointed"

Google has been in hot water recently as multiple organizations around the world have accused it of anticompetitive practices. This has culminated in a trial set for next year where Google will likely be forced to sell off its Chrome browser and change its business practices. Google recently snapped back at the Japanese FTC (Fair Trade Commission) after being sent a cease and desist order.

The FTC repeated claims that Google was restricting fair competition. It has also taken action against Google in the past when it alleged that the search giant was thwarting Yahoo Japan when it came to profiting from targeted search ads.

Google has been taking various measures to counter the accusations being levied against it. It has even proposed splitting search engines on iPhone and iPad as a compromise for the deal it has with Apple. Apple has decided to defend Google regarding this deal which is about keeping Google’s search engine the default option on Safari in exchange for large sums of money.

Many users like Safari for its efficiency with Apple silicon.
Many users like Safari for its efficiency with Apple silicon.

Google hasn’t provided details of the allegations in the aforementioned cease and desist order but says that the FTC didn’t pay any mind to Google’s proposed solutions. The company didn’t elaborate on this either. Google says that it has always worked towards user choice in Japan and that it is preparing counterarguments that it will present at the hearing.

Prosecutors in the U.S. initially sought to force Google to sell off its Android operating system but then decided on separating it from its Chrome web browser. Such drastic measures have no doubt rattled Google and the company will fight tooth and nail to protect as many of its assets as it can. Google has also proposed shortening the duration of certain restrictions because of the fast-paced nature of the tech industry.

The trial next year is going to be a very interesting one. I cannot even imagine a Chrome that isn’t operated by Google. While some defend the accusations being thrown at Google others claim that the company achieved this success itself and no one has the right to take it away.

With so many organizations around the globe breathing down Google’s neck I think the company will be very lucky if it can escape with even a semblance of its current business model.
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

