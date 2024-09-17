Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google Slides update adds multi-monitor support

Image credit: Google
Slides and Drive are the two apps that Google has updated this week. Since we’ve already covered Google Drive earlier today, let’s check out what the newly released Google Slides update brings.

If you’re using Google Slides on a regular basis, you’ll be happy to know that the app now features multi-monitor support. The long-overdue functionality has been added by Google in the latest update, but it will take a few weeks to reach all users.

With multi-monitor support, Google Slides users will be able to view presentation controls much easier on their computers while presenting to an audience using a connected external or projector.

Besides that, the new feature allows presenters to see Presentation View components, including speaker notes and the timer, on one display, while presenting the slides on an external monitor.

The bottom line is this is a great quality-of-life improvement that will make Google Slides presentations much easier to follow and execute. Whether you’re a simple viewer or a presenter, multi-monitor support brings equal benefits.

As far as availability goes, Google announced that multi-monitor support will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Now, users who are enrolled in the Rapid Release domain should receive the update in up to two weeks. However, those in the Scheduled Release domains will have to wait until September 30 to start seeing multi-monitor support showing up in their Slides app.

According to Google, it will take up to 15 days for the new feature to become available to all Slides users in the Scheduled Release domains. That’s a bit disappointing considering that the rollout won’t start until September 30.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

