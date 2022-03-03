Pushing accessories, Google emails $10 coupons to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro buyers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Google is trying to convince some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners to do some accessory shopping for their phones by offering coupons good for $10 off on any product in the Google Store. The coupons have been individualized to include the name of the Pixel 6 model that the coupon recipient owns. For example, the coupon found in this writer's email says, "Use the code below to save on your next purchase. Get inspired with devices and accessories that are a great match for your Pixel 6 Pro."







Among the accessories that Google is pushing is a case for the Pixel 6 Pro that costs $29 (which would be $19 if the coupon is applied). Google says that the "dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops." The case is built "with over 30% post-consumer recycled material."





Another accessory Google mentions in the email is the Pixel Buds A-series. Normally $99, the $10 coupon would take a bit more than 10% off the purchase price of these TWS earbuds bringing it down to $89. With Adaptive Sound, the Pixel Buds adjust their volume from high to low automatically depending on how noisy the surrounding area is. Thanks to the beamforming microphones that focus on your voice, people on the other end of phone calls will hear you loud and clear.

Time to grab the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro





Lastly, the email suggests using the coupon to purchase the second-generation Pixel Stand. The charger on the Pixel Stand will charge compatible Pixel phones (at up to 23W), Pixel Buds, and many more Qi-certified devices. And when a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is docked in the stand a new UI surfaces that will help you take charge of your smart home devices.





If you have purchased a Pixel 6 series model, keep your eyes peeled for the $10 coupon. We're not sure how Google determines who receives one, but it certainly makes sense that the company would send it to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 buyers. If you do receive it, what Google Store accessories would you spend it on?

