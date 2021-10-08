With a new feature added yesterday, Google Search becomes a guitar player's best friend

With a new feature added yesterday, Google Search becomes a guitar player's best friend0
We have good news for guitar players jamming on tour, or practicing their scales in the comfort of their homes. No, there is no new app that will magically raise the level of their guitar-playing abilities to match icons like Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, or Eric Clapton. But when you need to tune your Strat, Rick, or LesPaul, Google Search will now help you from playing a riff while out of tune.
On your iOS or Android device, or from your desktop or laptop computer, go to Google Search and look up "Google tuner." A chromatic tuner will appear that beginners and seasoned players should find easy to use. The tuner will tell you after you pluck a string what note you've hit and whether it is flat (string needs to be tightened) or sharp (strong needs to be loosened).