iOS Android Apps Google

With a new feature added yesterday, Google Search becomes a guitar player's best friend

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
With a new feature added yesterday, Google Search becomes a guitar player's best friend
We have good news for guitar players jamming on tour, or practicing their scales in the comfort of their homes. No, there is no new app that will magically raise the level of their guitar-playing abilities to match icons like Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, or Eric Clapton. But when you need to tune your Strat, Rick, or LesPaul, Google Search will now help you from playing a riff while out of tune.

Sure, you might be able to master Van Halen's two-hand tapping technique allowing you to play rapid-fire arpeggios all over the fretboard, but if your guitar is out of tune, you'll sound like crap regardless. Sure, you can buy a dedicated guitar tuner or even install an app on your phone that will do the job. But most guitar tuning apps require an in-app payment. But Google told Android Police, that just yesterday it added a new guitar tuning feature to its Search app on both Android and iOS.

On your iOS or Android device, or from your desktop or laptop computer, go to Google Search and look up "Google tuner." A chromatic tuner will appear that beginners and seasoned players should find easy to use. The tuner will tell you after you pluck a string what note you've hit and whether it is flat (string needs to be tightened) or sharp (strong needs to be loosened).

So whether you are just noodling on your guitar or preparing for the most important gig of your life, it's nice to know that you can rely on your handset to have your guitar tuned up like a pro.

