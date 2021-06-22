Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...





Google even has a warning on the matter and lists a number of official ways to fix the search app issues there, as the current bug affects all other connected apps like Lens, the Discover feed, or Podcasts. Here's the scoop.

How to fix the Google app and search widget crashing





Restart your device, this fixes the search widget issues for some users, us including. Try an official Google fix: go to Settings>Apps & notifications>Google app>Storage & cache>Clear storage>Clear All Data>OK. Or, simply sign up for the Google app beta to get the latest 12.24 beta release that fixes the problem.





Google warns that its own solution " will clear some settings for the Google app " so you should " review the settings if you have changed from default " but that's adding extra insurance where it's usually not needed.





Still, if you have always wanted to sign up for an app beta, now is the perfect time to try the Google app 12.24 release and forget about all of your troubles with the quick search box widget.

