$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android How-to Google

Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 22, 2021, 3:48 PM
1
Google app repeatedly crashing after latest update on Android; here’s how to officially fix
That Google search widget you use to find your apps or to type "NBA playoffs" when too lazy to open your browser? Well, it's an integral part of the Google app, and if you are wondering why it keeps crashing when you try to use it all of a sudden - it's not you, it's Google.

Google even has a warning on the matter and lists a number of official ways to fix the search app issues there, as the current bug affects all other connected apps like Lens, the Discover feed, or Podcasts. Here's the scoop.

How to fix the Google app and search widget crashing


  1. Restart your device, this fixes the search widget issues for some users, us including.
  2. Try an official Google fix: go to Settings>Apps & notifications>Google app>Storage & cache>Clear storage>Clear All Data>OK.
  3. Or, simply sign up for the Google app beta to get the latest 12.24 beta release that fixes the problem. 

Google warns that its own solution "will clear some settings for the Google app" so you should "review the settings if you have changed from default" but that's adding extra insurance where it's usually not needed. 

Still, if you have always wanted to sign up for an app beta, now is the perfect time to try the Google app 12.24 release and forget about all of your troubles with the quick search box widget.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date
Apple iPhone assemblers, expecting huge increases in production, hike recruiting bonuses for workers
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple iPhone assemblers, expecting huge increases in production, hike recruiting bonuses for workers
How would Samsung cut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 prices but add new features?
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How would Samsung cut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 prices but add new features?
iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices
by Joshua Swingle,  4
iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices
Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver
Is Touch ID coming back on the iPhone 13? Many wish so
by Martin Filipov,  3
Is Touch ID coming back on the iPhone 13? Many wish so
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless