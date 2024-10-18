Google scores partial win in Epic app store battle as it is granted a delay while it appeals
Google has secured a small but important win in its ongoing legal fight with Epic Games. A judge has delayed a ruling that would have forced Google to make significant changes to its Android app store rules. This delay gives Google some breathing room as it appeals the overall verdict in the case.
In December, a jury found that Google's Play Store operates as an illegal monopoly. The judge in the case then ordered Google to make several changes to its app store policies, including allowing third-party app stores and payment systems. Google is appealing both the jury's verdict and the judge's order.
However, the judge did not delay one part of his ruling. Google is still barred from making deals with device makers that prevent them from pre-installing rival app stores. This small detail could open the door for more competition in the Android app store market.
Last week, Google asked the judge to delay the deadline of November 1st for implementing the changes while it appeals. The judge agreed to a temporary stay, which means Google won't have to make any major changes to its app store for now.
The delay in the rest of the ruling is a setback for Epic Games, which has been fighting to open up app stores on both Android and iOS. Epic's CEO, Tim Sweeney, has argued that app stores like Google Play and Apple's App Store are anti-competitive and stifle innovation. In contrast, Google expressed its elation with the decision in the below statement to The Verge:
We’re pleased with the District Court’s decision to temporarily pause the implementation of dangerous remedies demanded by Epic, as the Court of Appeal considers our request to further pause the remedies while we appeal. These remedies threaten Google Play’s ability to provide a safe and secure experience and we look forward to continuing to make our case to protect 100 million U.S. Android users, over 500,000 U.S. developers and thousands of partners who have benefited from our platforms.
- Google PR
It remains to be seen how the appeals court will rule on the case. If the court upholds the jury's verdict, Google could be forced to make major changes to its app store. This could have a significant impact on the mobile app market.
I'm interested in seeing how this case plays out. I believe that more competition in the app store market would be a good thing for consumers, as it could lead to lower prices, more innovation, and a wider variety of apps. Furthermore, I'm also curious to see how long the appeals process drags this process out. We may not see a resolution to this case for years to come.
