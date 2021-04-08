Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Google's redesigned Play Store could be on your Android device right now

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 08, 2021, 6:44 PM
Google's redesigned Play Store could be on your Android device right now
Google has started to disseminate the next major redesign of the Google Play Store, according to 9to5Google. The big change is the removal of the hamburger menu to the left of the search bar. Tap the profile photo in the upper right corner and you'll see a menu that gives you access to your apps, games, payment methods, Google Play points and more. 


The settings menu is now broken up into four different categories such as General (information pertaining to your account, auto-update, auto-play video options, and a lot more different preferences you can choose from), User Controls (fingerprint controls and purchase authentication), Family (parental control and a parent guide), and About. The latter gives you information like the version of the Play Store installed on your device.

Google has been rolling out the redesigned Play Store for weeks and the distribution of the new design is getting wider. If for some reason you don't have the new version, you can try and force the issue by long-pressing on the Play Store app on the home screen to get the App info page. Tap on "Force Stop" and the next time the Play Store app is opened, it should feature the new design.

Yesterday, we learned that Google I/O will once again be a streamed affair. The event will take place May 18th through the 20th and we should learn then about what Google has up its sleeve for Android 12.

