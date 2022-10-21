Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat

Apps Google
Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat
Google is rolling out a few new features to its Gmail and Chat apps that, according to the company, will help you find more accurate and customized search suggestions and results.

Search suggestions in Google Chat


Google Search usually displays your previous search queries when you tap it. This is a very useful feature because it allows you to quickly open the results of previous searches, saving you the time of having to retype the queries.



Well, this same feature is now available in Google Chat. Now, when you type in the Chat search bar, you will see suggestions based on your search history. According to Google, this will help you quickly find important messages and files.

New search features in Gmail


Gmail can now search for messages and content under a specific label. The feature is easy to reach — you can now use a dedicated Label search chip directly from the search bar.


Also, the web version of Gmail will now return related results when it can't find the email you are looking for. Google said that this is to "improve the overall search experience."

The Gmail label search is available on both Android and iOS. And as for the Search suggestions, they are released for Android phones and tablets, while their rollout to Apple devices will be completed by the end of October.

The new features are available to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela in preparation for a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela in preparation for a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat
Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat
YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official

Popular stories

Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera Comparison
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera Comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless