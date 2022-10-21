Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat

Search suggestions in Google Chat









Well, this same feature is now available in Google Chat. Now, when you type in the Chat search bar, you will see suggestions based on your search history. According to Google, this will help you quickly find important messages and files.



New search features in Gmail

Also, the web version of Gmail will now return related results when it can't find the email you are looking for. Google said that this is to "improve the overall search experience."



The Gmail label search is available on both Android and iOS. And as for the Search suggestions, they are released for Android phones and tablets, while their rollout to Apple devices will be completed by the end of October.



The new features are available to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.