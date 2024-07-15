Google revs up Android Automotive with expanded support for messaging and VoIP apps

Android Automotive | Image credit — Google

It's worth noting that messaging apps are already available on Android Auto, but with limited functionality. They primarily focus on reading messages aloud or sending voice replies. The addition of these apps to Android Automotive could potentially bring a wider range of features, making communication even more seamless and efficient.



One can only speculate that this addition will be met with enthusiasm by users, who have long been requesting the integration of popular apps like WhatsApp and Zoom into Android Automotive. Additionally, Google's announcement of the "Communications" category at I/O this year signals that the wait might soon be over. While Google hasn't released detailed documentation on how VoIP apps will function on Android Automotive, it's likely that their interfaces will be streamlined for safety and ease of use. This is in line with the general approach of rendering most apps on Android Automotive using templates, ensuring a consistent look and feel across different apps. It remains to be seen how developers will address the challenge of rendering their messaging and VoIP apps on different vehicles, given the open-source nature of Android Automotive.

But it doesn't stop at messaging. Google is also opening the door to VoIP apps, enabling you to make and receive audio calls while driving. While video calls won't be possible due to the lack of inward-facing cameras in most cars, the ability to participate in audio-only calls will be a game-changer for those who need to take important personal or work calls on the go. Some apps might even allow you to initiate or answer calls using just your voice, adding another layer of convenience and safety.