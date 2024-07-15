Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Google revs up Android Automotive with expanded support for messaging and VoIP apps

By
0comments
Google revs up Android Automotive with expanded support for messaging and VoIP apps
Android Automotive | Image credit — Google

Google is expanding the capabilities of its Android Automotive operating system to include messaging and VoIP apps, transforming cars into mobile communication hubs. This move is expected to enhance the driving experience for millions of Android users who rely on their cars for daily commutes and activities.

This significant update to Android Automotive will introduce a new "Communications" category, encompassing both messaging and VoIP apps. An addition such as this means you'll soon be able to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues while on the road, all through the convenience of your car's infotainment system and by using your messaging app of choice.

Imagine being able to send and receive important messages without having to take your eyes off the road. The built-in voice assistant will read incoming messages aloud, allowing you to stay focused on driving while still staying in the loop. You can also send voice replies, keeping your hands on the wheel and your attention where it belongs. When your car is parked, you'll have full access to the keyboard for more comprehensive messaging tasks.

Google revs up Android Automotive with expanded support for messaging and VoIP apps
Google's announced plans to expand support within Android Auto versus Android Automotive | Image credit — Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority)

But it doesn't stop at messaging. Google is also opening the door to VoIP apps, enabling you to make and receive audio calls while driving. While video calls won't be possible due to the lack of inward-facing cameras in most cars, the ability to participate in audio-only calls will be a game-changer for those who need to take important personal or work calls on the go. Some apps might even allow you to initiate or answer calls using just your voice, adding another layer of convenience and safety.

One can only speculate that this addition will be met with enthusiasm by users, who have long been requesting the integration of popular apps like WhatsApp and Zoom into Android Automotive. Additionally, Google's announcement of the "Communications" category at I/O this year signals that the wait might soon be over.

It's worth noting that messaging apps are already available on Android Auto, but with limited functionality. They primarily focus on reading messages aloud or sending voice replies. The addition of these apps to Android Automotive could potentially bring a wider range of features, making communication even more seamless and efficient.

Recommended Stories
While Google hasn't released detailed documentation on how VoIP apps will function on Android Automotive, it's likely that their interfaces will be streamlined for safety and ease of use. This is in line with the general approach of rendering most apps on Android Automotive using templates, ensuring a consistent look and feel across different apps. It remains to be seen how developers will address the challenge of rendering their messaging and VoIP apps on different vehicles, given the open-source nature of Android Automotive. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories

Latest News

Google Wallet's upcoming option to scan and store "Everything else" is getting close to a rollout
Google Wallet's upcoming option to scan and store "Everything else" is getting close to a rollout
Global smartphone shipments rise for the third consecutive quarter
Global smartphone shipments rise for the third consecutive quarter
Google Maps rolling out one minor UI change that should make it easier to use
Google Maps rolling out one minor UI change that should make it easier to use
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
CMF Phone (1) unleashes creativity with 3D printing resources for DIY back covers and accessories
CMF Phone (1) unleashes creativity with 3D printing resources for DIY back covers and accessories
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 get Google Wallet support on cover screens
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 get Google Wallet support on cover screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless