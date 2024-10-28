Google reportedly working on a new AI model that would operate your browser
Google is reportedly working on yet another generative AI agent, and this time, the AI is said to be able to operate a web browser and thus help users automate everyday tasks. A new report coming from The Information indicates that the Mountain View tech giant is working on a "computer-using agent" under the codename Project Jarvis.
Reportedly, Jarvis would work only with web browsers, and more specifically, with Google Chrome. The AI agent may be able to assist with common tasks such as research, shopping, and booking flights.
Earlier this month, Gemini Live, which is Google's AI chatbot, gained support for dozens of new languages. There are also integrations of Gemini with other Google services and apps such as Google Meet, Photos, and Gmail.
Recently, Anthropic also introduced a similar feature for its Claude AI. The model is said to be equipped with computer skills so it can use a wide range of standard tools and software programs designed for people. This one is available in public beta at the moment.
As many of you know, AI is everywhere these days and seems to be taking the world. The tech is quite new, although it seems to be progressing with some notable speeds.
I'd take an AI assistant to do basic things that annoy me anytime, so I guess I'm curious to find out what exactly this new Jarvis may be able to do so I get more time to spend in real life and not on a screen.
It seems, according to reports, that Google may be getting ready to preview 'Project Jarvis' as early as December. Sources have reported that Jarvis would respond to a person's commands by capturing screenshots of what is on their screen, interpreting the shots before taking actions like clicking on a button or typing into a text field.
This news comes right as Google is expanding the capabilities of its AI assistant, Gemini AI. The next-gen model of Gemini is expected to be revealed in December as well.
