Google reportedly working on a drag-and-drop feature for Chrome on Android

By
Google reportedly working on a drag-and-drop feature for Chrome on Android
Google seems to be working on a useful drag-and-drop functionality for the Chrome app for Android. The feature is a basic one for the desktop version and saves lots of time. With this, it makes a lot of sense that Google will launch the feature on Android to improve your browsing experience and productivity.

According to MSPoweruser, the feature is expected to debut in Chrome for Android's developer channel (version 129). When it's live, you'll be able to move files from one location to another within your browser, and also from your browser to other apps. It is expected to be available for testing soon.


MSPoweruser also noticed a change to the Recent Searches feature that is in the works as well. You may be able to see related searches as you type. However, it's not yet clear whether the feature will get a global rollout, just as any feature that's currently under development or in testing.

So for now, we don't know when (and if) we're going to see these features live. For the first one, I'm more than convinced we'll see it globally, as it's just a useful feature that I see no reason to ditch. I like such features as although it's not a major redesign or something big to wow you, it's a quality-of-life thing that makes your experience better. And I'm all for that.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

