“Updated on” section mysteriously disappears from Play Store listings (again)

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
"Updated on" section mysteriously disappears from Play Store listings (again)
The strange case of the “Updated on” listing in Google Play Store continues. Back in November last year, Google removed the “Updated on” section from all Play Store listings but faced severe backlash from users around the world, and was forced to revert the change.

Now, after detailing the changes in the March 2022 system update (no specific information about the “Updated on” section), Google quietly removed the aforementioned information from the Play Store.


The change was spotted by users and posted on Reddit. It’s not clear whether we’re talking about a bug or a feature here, as some users are still able to see the “Updated on” info. Android Police also reports that the disappearing information seems to be spreading to other sections, namely the “What’s new” part, which displays the changelog after the latest update.

Our colleagues at XDA Developers think that this might be part of an A/B test that Google is conducting, or simply a bug after the March 2022 system update. The “Updated on” section is vital in some cases, as it lets users know which version of the app or game they’re running, and can be crucial in case of security issues, patches and critical updates.

Google quietly adds new information to mobile Play Store app listings

