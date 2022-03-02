Google details March 2022 system update: Everything you need to know

Google details March 2022 system update: Everything you need to know0
The updates mainly concern bug fixes and optimization in the Android operating system, Google Play Store, and Google Play Services. The company has now posted its March 2022 changelog, detailing some of the changes to the aforementioned services.
The most notable changes involve the so-called Play-as-you-download feature in the Play Store. Google wants users to be able to start playing games as soon as possible while the rest of the package continues to download in the background.
This feature is not new, as it was detailed in previous updates, but it seems that Google is not happy with its current state and wants to improve the functionality further. Other minor changes concern users’ privacy, and various enhancements to the Play Pass and Play Protect services. Check out the full changelog below.
Google System Update March 2022
Critical Fixes
- (Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS) Bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, and utilities-related services.
Games
- (Phone, TV) With the update to the Play Games Services profile, users will be able to better manage their privacy settings.
Google Play Store
- Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.
- New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.
- Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.
- New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.
- Enhancements to Google Play Billing.
- Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
- Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.
Wallet
- (Phone) Improved user experience and feature education for NFC/HCE-enabled devices.
System Management
- Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.
Developer Services
- New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy-related developer services in their apps.
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: