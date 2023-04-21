Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Google releases a new feature called Automatic Update Prompts to Android

Android Google
Google releases a new feature called Automatic Update Prompts to Android
Have you ever tried to open an app that worked perfectly fine a few months ago, only to find that it now crashes every time you try to launch it? It's a really frustrating experience.

While it's possible that the app developers have already fixed the crashing issue in a newer version of the application, most people will probably restart the phone first instead of immediately checking the app store for a more stable version where this issue might have been resolved.

And yeah, restarting your phone may fix the problem, but this may not always work, and if it doesn't, you lose time and nerves because the app continues to crash. That is why it's better to check for an updated version first. Fortunately, Google has introduced a new feature dubbed Automatic Update Prompts that makes this process much easier.

As the company announced on its Android developer blog, Automatic Update Prompts lets Android smartphones prompt users to update a crashing app if Google Play determines that a newer and stable version is available. The feature is compatible with phones and tablets running Android 7.0 and higher, which means even older devices like the first-ever Pixel smartphone can take advantage of this feature.



And if you decide to update the app to a more stable version, all you need to do is tap on the Update button located in the bottom-right corner of the message. Of course, as you can see from the screenshot, you can choose not to update the app. Also, as the message says, updating the app may resolve the issue. It doesn't say it will definitely fix the problem.

According to Google, its new feature will help users update to the best available versions of the apps they use and help developers provide the best experience to users. Of course, it's always best to turn on automatic updates to ensure your apps are always up-to-date.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless