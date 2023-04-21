Google releases a new feature called Automatic Update Prompts to Android
Have you ever tried to open an app that worked perfectly fine a few months ago, only to find that it now crashes every time you try to launch it? It's a really frustrating experience.
While it's possible that the app developers have already fixed the crashing issue in a newer version of the application, most people will probably restart the phone first instead of immediately checking the app store for a more stable version where this issue might have been resolved.
As the company announced on its Android developer blog, Automatic Update Prompts lets Android smartphones prompt users to update a crashing app if Google Play determines that a newer and stable version is available. The feature is compatible with phones and tablets running Android 7.0 and higher, which means even older devices like the first-ever Pixel smartphone can take advantage of this feature.
And if you decide to update the app to a more stable version, all you need to do is tap on the Update button located in the bottom-right corner of the message. Of course, as you can see from the screenshot, you can choose not to update the app. Also, as the message says, updating the app may resolve the issue. It doesn't say it will definitely fix the problem.
And yeah, restarting your phone may fix the problem, but this may not always work, and if it doesn't, you lose time and nerves because the app continues to crash. That is why it's better to check for an updated version first. Fortunately, Google has introduced a new feature dubbed Automatic Update Prompts that makes this process much easier.
According to Google, its new feature will help users update to the best available versions of the apps they use and help developers provide the best experience to users. Of course, it's always best to turn on automatic updates to ensure your apps are always up-to-date.
